With a Suede Mini Skirt, Margot Robbie Puts a Fall Twist on Strappy Sandals

Last year, Margot Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, created Barbie: The World Tour, a 160-page coffee table book honoring her press tour style. By the time Robbie finishes her promo trail for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, she'll need another publishing deal.

I'd certainly buy the (hypothetical) book, as long as her suede skirt from September 16 made the cut. Robbie is currently on the film's New York leg, following pit stops in London and L.A. On day two, she was spotted in SoHo looking every bit a local It girl. Mukamal curated the ultimate transitional look for Robbie, starting with a suede midi skirt. The calf-length number was equal parts low-rise and asymmetrical. Suede jackets and bags are having a moment this fall, thanks to Emma Stone, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid. However, skirts are still picking up momentum.

I suspect it's the dream team's latest vintage find. So far, Robbie and Mukamal have gone vintage three times this tour. Maybe the midi took them to four.

Margot Robbie embraced New York's autumnal wave in a suede midi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The hip-hugger featured a patent waistband, which juxtaposed the matte suede skirt. Its woodgrain-inspired finish matched the strapless top. Together, the skirt set looked straight out of the '70s.

A fringe jacket would've been the cherry on top of the nostalgic cake. Instead, she kept summer alive with strappy Khaite sandals. They felt particularly off-brand for September styling. Usually, stars are breaking out their brown sneakers, loafers, and knee-high boots by now. Robbie, on the other hand, revived summer's kitten heel trend. From June to August, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner rarely wore any other shoes.

Based on her first outfit of the day, you'd think Robbie embarked on an entirely different press tour. Mukamal dressed her in head-to-toe Celine Spring 2014, including a black-and-white mini dress. He even tracked down buckle wedge heels, shield sunglasses, and an enamel cuff, all from the same collection. A geometrical top-handle featured suede paneling. The accent, though subtle, was the only through-line to her second set.

Earlier that morning, she was spotted in Celine Spring 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey already celebrated its New York premiere last night. (Robbie stole the show, once again, in archival Mugler.) So, she's likely packing her suitcases for the tour's next stop. If it's anything like Barbie, L.A. is calling her name.

