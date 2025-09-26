Nordstrom's Cashmere Sweaters Are Unmatched—25 Picks That Prove It
They're my best-kept fall wardrobe secret.
There are a few fall essentials my wardrobe would be nothing without—cashmere sweaters top that list. Not only are they the softest, most comfortable knits in my collection, but they instantly make my fall outfits feel more elevated. I'll let you in on my tried-and-true cashmere shopping tip: the very best cashmere sweaters come from Nordstrom's in-house line.
In case you're not familiar, Nordstrom has a ton of chic basics for a minimalist wardrobe, including T-shirts, tank tops, dresses, and even fall-forward shoes. But it's the line's cashmere offering that's left me the most impressed. Whether you're on the hunt for an oversized turtleneck or an everyday crewneck sweater, Nordstrom's in-house line has your next cashmere favorite.
Now that fall is officially here and with cooler weather on the way, it's time to get your sweater collection in tip-top shape. Keep scrolling to shop the best cashmere sweaters from Nordstrom. You'll find knits in fall's trendiest colors, as well as my cashmere picks from other Nordstrom brands. I even managed to find a few cashmere sweaters on sale during Nordstrom's Fall Savings event.
This V-neck sweater will serve as the backbone of all of your layering outfits.
Your airport outfit will be instantly more polished with this hoodie.
This chocolate brown turtleneck will be perfect for chilly days.
Shop More Cashmere Sweaters at Nordstrom
A cable-knit sweater is a must-have in every wardrobe.
Reformation sweaters rarely go on sale, so I would snag your size while you still can.
A semi-sheer knit makes this the ideal sweater for date-night.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.