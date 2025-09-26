There are a few fall essentials my wardrobe would be nothing without—cashmere sweaters top that list. Not only are they the softest, most comfortable knits in my collection, but they instantly make my fall outfits feel more elevated. I'll let you in on my tried-and-true cashmere shopping tip: the very best cashmere sweaters come from Nordstrom's in-house line.

In case you're not familiar, Nordstrom has a ton of chic basics for a minimalist wardrobe, including T-shirts, tank tops, dresses, and even fall-forward shoes. But it's the line's cashmere offering that's left me the most impressed. Whether you're on the hunt for an oversized turtleneck or an everyday crewneck sweater, Nordstrom's in-house line has your next cashmere favorite.

Now that fall is officially here and with cooler weather on the way, it's time to get your sweater collection in tip-top shape. Keep scrolling to shop the best cashmere sweaters from Nordstrom. You'll find knits in fall's trendiest colors, as well as my cashmere picks from other Nordstrom brands. I even managed to find a few cashmere sweaters on sale during Nordstrom's Fall Savings event.

Shop More Cashmere Sweaters at Nordstrom

