Suede Boots Are All I Want to Wear This Fall—21 Pairs I'm Eyeing at Nordstrom
My cart is packed with these under-$200 styles.
The first day of fall has officially come and gone, which means I'll be wearing boots every day from here on out. This season's boot trends offer something for everyone, ranging from edgy moto boots to free-spirited boho styles. However, there's one thing they have in common: They all come in a rich-looking suede finish.
Truth be told, suede is a fall trend that comes around every year, hence the perfect suede bags and jackets that have been released in the last couple of months. However, there's something about this year's suede boot selection that feels especially chic. Spring 2026's street style set wore the shoe trend in fresh-feeling ways, with everything from Bermuda shorts to sequin skirts. Now that I have so many fall outfits to recreate, I'm going all in on suede boots.
With a budget of $200 and under, I set out to find the best suede boots, and my search quickly led me to Nordstrom. There, I saw plenty of stylish, yet affordable options from editor-favorite brands like Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Sam Edelman, and more. Keep scrolling for my top picks in suede boots, aka the one shoe trend you won't be able to escape from this season.
I found the perfect pair of boots to style with all of your fall dresses.
Fringe was spotted all across the New York Fashion Week Spring 2026 runways in case you want to get ahead on next season's trends.
Give your classic Chelsea boots a fall-forward update with this suede pair.
These booties come in so many colors, but this rich chocolate brown has my heart.
I'm happy to report these knee-high boots come in wide-calf sizes, too.
I will never get tired of wearing kitten heel boots.
I could easily imagine Hailey Bieber or Jennifer Lopez stepping out in this pair.
Tap into fall's boho trend by adding this pair to your collection.
Consider olive green as a cool-girl neutral shade for fall.
The long pointed toe on these boots would look so chic peaking out from under baggy jeans.
These harness boots offer plenty of styling options.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.