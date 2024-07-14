Zendaya Wears the Same 'Challengers' Look During Back-to-Back Wimbledon Appearances
The Ralph Lauren, championship-worthy look was so nice the actress wore it twice.
Zendaya is fully embracing her Challengers era while attending this year's Wimbledon Championships, choosing to wear two similar Ralph Lauren looks for her back-to-back appearances.
On Sunday, July 14, the actress was spotted in the crowd to watch the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, wearing a white Ralph Lauren blazer along with a blue-and-white striped button-down shirt and a navy blue tie. The Challengers star decided to accentuate the Wimbledon-worthy look with a simple silver ring and diamond studs.
Zendaya sported a similar, almost identical look on Saturday, July 13, during day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Again in Ralph Lauren, the actress was enjoying the tournament this time in a khaki tweed blazer paired with a blue button-down shirt and wide-legged denim pants.
Instead of a solid navy blue tie, the actress paired the blazer with a knit blue-and-white striped tie and accessorized with a Louis Vuitton purse.
Zendaya has been serving (pun intended) tennis-inspired looks courtesy of her latest film Challengers, in which she plays a tennis player-turned-coach who helps transform her husband into a world-famous grand slam champion tennis player.
In April, while attending the Challengers Los Angeles debut afterparty at the Beverly Hills restaurant Funke, the actress wore a tennis-ball inspired, custom-made green dress designed by Celia Kritharioti.
The gown, styled by Law Roach, featured a halter design, a deep plunging neckline, and a tennis ball embellishment at the front. It also featured a floor-length skirt and a thigh-high split in the middle.
During another Challengers premiere, this time in Sydney, Australia, on March 26, Zendaya wore another Loewe look designed by Jonathan Anderson, featuring green sequins and a trompe-l'oeil silhouette of a tennis player's shadow at the bodice.
Of course, Zendaya was not the only important person of note in attendance at this year's Wimbledon. To the surprise and delight of royal fans everywhere, Princess Kate made her second official public appearance on July 14, dress in a Wimbledon-inspired purple dress.
The regal-looking, purple Safiyaa dress featuring a ruched bodice and softly flared skirt, and payed homage to the tournament as purple is closely associated with Wimbledon and its iconic purple and green logo.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
