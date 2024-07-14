Zendaya Wears the Same 'Challengers' Look During Back-to-Back Wimbledon Appearances

Zendaya is fully embracing her Challengers era while attending this year's Wimbledon Championships, choosing to wear two similar Ralph Lauren looks for her back-to-back appearances.

On Sunday, July 14, the actress was spotted in the crowd to watch the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, wearing a white Ralph Lauren blazer along with a blue-and-white striped button-down shirt and a navy blue tie. The Challengers star decided to accentuate the Wimbledon-worthy look with a simple silver ring and diamond studs.

Zendaya sported a similar, almost identical look on Saturday, July 13, during day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Again in Ralph Lauren, the actress was enjoying the tournament this time in a khaki tweed blazer paired with a blue button-down shirt and wide-legged denim pants.

Instead of a solid navy blue tie, the actress paired the blazer with a knit blue-and-white striped tie and accessorized with a Louis Vuitton purse.

Zendaya looks on during the Gentlemen's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya has been serving (pun intended) tennis-inspired looks courtesy of her latest film Challengers, in which she plays a tennis player-turned-coach who helps transform her husband into a world-famous grand slam champion tennis player.

In April, while attending the Challengers Los Angeles debut afterparty at the Beverly Hills restaurant Funke, the actress wore a tennis-ball inspired, custom-made green dress designed by Celia Kritharioti .

The gown, styled by Law Roach , featured a halter design, a deep plunging neckline, and a tennis ball embellishment at the front. It also featured a floor-length skirt and a thigh-high split in the middle.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During another Challengers premiere, this time in Sydney, Australia, on March 26, Zendaya wore another Loewe look designed by Jonathan Anderson, featuring green sequins and a trompe-l'oeil silhouette of a tennis player's shadow at the bodice.

Zendaya, wearing Ralph Lauren, court-side of Centre court on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Zendaya was not the only important person of note in attendance at this year's Wimbledon. To the surprise and delight of royal fans everywhere, Princess Kate made her second official public appearance on July 14, dress in a Wimbledon-inspired purple dress.