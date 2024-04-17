Just as fans thought Zendaya departed from "method dressing" on the Challengers red carpet in Los Angeles, she ended the night at the film's afterparty by acing on-court fashion.
Zendaya changed out of her elaborate lingerie-inspired gown (more on that later) and into a neon green dress for the afterparty at the Beverly Hills restaurant Funke. The look was custom-made by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti, who owns the oldest Greek couturier, established in 1906. The Athens-based designer has dressed several A-listers over the years, including her most recent client, Coco Jones, at the 2024 Grammys.
Zendaya's ensemble, styled by Law Roach, featured a halter design, a deep plunging neckline, and a tennis ball embellishment at the front. It also had a floor-length skirt and a thigh-high split in the middle. She completed her look with white pointed-toe pumps and Bulgari diamond earrings.
For the late-night celebration, the 27-year-old kept the same glam as in the evening. Working with makeup artist Ernesto Casillas and hair stylist Ursula Stephen, she wore a messy high-bun and a glowy pink beat.
Zendaya's outfit change follows an unexpected red carpet appearance hours before. She surprised fans at the screening with a non-tennis-related outfit, instead going for an elaborate custom-made Vera Wang gown. The statement look featured a sheer lace bustier and a voluminous pink and black skirt.
The Challengers Los Angeles premiere—and its subsequent afterparty—is the latest pitstop of the film's global press tour. Zendaya and Roach have mostly stuck with "method dressing" while promoting the forthcoming movie. The duo has referenced nearly all parts of tennis, from courtside fashion to even the tennis ball itself.
The Los Angeles premiere wasn't the first time Zendaya referenced the tennis ball silhouette. While in Rome, she wore a pleated glittering Loewe mini dress and white pumps adorned with Loewe-studded tennis balls at the heels.
She also kicked off the Challengers premiere in Sydney, Australia, on March 26, wearing yet another custom Loewe look designed by Jonathan Anderson. She sported a sequin green ensemble with a trompe-l'oeil silhouette of a player's shadow at the bodice, the illustration appearing to serve the ball.
Zendaya will soon make her debut as Tashi Duncan in the Luca Guadagnino film on Friday, April 26. The Challengers promo tour may be nearing its end, but onlookers can expect Zendaya and Roach to close out the circuit with the ultimate serve.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
