Zendaya Packs Eight 'Challengers' Outfit Changes Into Two Days

Zendaya's pre-Challengers press tour has been a fashion whirlwind. From red carpet to street style, the actress is dressing the part every day with outfits riffing on her upcoming movie's tennis theme, courtesy of her longtime stylist Law Roach. And yesterday, she pulled a four-a-day, wearing four different looks over the course of 24 hours.
Her sportiest outfit of the day was a Longchamp set—a cropped navy windbreaker with a thin green-and-white stripe, paired with a green and white pleated tennis skirt. Instead of the bright white Christian Louboutin stiletto heels, which she's incorporated into nearly every press tour look, she wore crisp tennis shoes instead.
For her next trick, Zendaya changed into a breezy white jumpsuit, again paired with sneakers, and her hair pulled back in a bouncy ponytail. The top of the jumpsuit mimics a sleeveless, collared tennis shirt with a deep-V neckline. The tight top gave way to flowy, oversized pant legs.
Later in the day, she switched out of her tennis whites into a monochrome grey ensemble. Zendaya wore greish (grey-beige) slightly slouchy straight-leg trousers, a matching sweater, and brown Loro Piana ballet flats.
But Zendaya's final look was the real showstopper. The star was fit for a '90s music video in her long, white custom Alaïa hoodie dress, slim-fitting with short sleeves and the hood pulled over her head. She brought back her trusty white Louboutins to complete the outfit, plus stacks of diamonds on either wrist, the coiled Bvlgari High Jewelry Serpenti Bracelet and several Serpenti Viper Bracelets.
These four costume changes were just a continuation of a bigger commitmentL Zendaya has worn eight outfits in just two days. On Tuesday, she was photographed in a simple set from Tory Burch: a forest green tennis mini skirt paired with the brand's matching "tech piqué" chevron polo. Earlier that day, she was also spotted in a white Erdem midi dress featuring yellow florals and bright green stripes painted throughout. Tuesday also saw Zendaya in a vintage neon Thierry Mugler suit and a relaxed, yet polished white-on-white linen pants and a halter blouse.
Scroll to shop pieces inspired by Zendaya's version of "tennis whites."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
-
Tiffany Haddish Says She's Been Diagnosed With Endometriosis and Has Experienced 8 Miscarriages
“The devil is real.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Taylor Swift “Wants a Happy Ending” with Travis Kelce, and Hopes “He Doesn’t Get Freaked Out About the Fame”
The couple just returned from a private couples’ getaway with friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Dua Lipa Co-Signs Spring's Unexpected Jacket Trend
The "Houdini" singer is the latest celebrity to go 'Matrix' this season.
By India Roby Published
-
Dua Lipa Co-Signs the 'Matrix' Leather Trench Coat Trend for Spring
The "Houdini" singer is the latest celebrity to go 'Matrix' this season.
By India Roby Published
-
Caitlin Clark's Reported $28 Million Nike Deal Will Set Another Record
She'll reportedly have a $28 million contract—and a signature shoe.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya's Tory Burch Set Goes Back to Tennis Basics
She just wore a tennis set anyone can shop.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Selena Gomez's Date Night Outfit Channels Her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character
The singer attended the Knicks game in an 'Only Murders'-coded coat.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Taylor Swift’s 'Tortured Poets Department' Fashion Says as Much as Her Lyrics
A Taylor Swift style expert unpacks the artist's moodiest fashion era yet.
By Sarah Chapelle Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Test-Drives the Office Siren Trend
The model's dark olive set is serving "return to office."
By Julia Gray Published
-
Dua Lipa Goes for Silver With 2024's Metallic Bag Trend
The singer embellished her latest outfit with bold silver earrings and a radiant Gucci bag.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her All-White Loungewear With a $500,000 Birkin Bag
Two things J.Lo loves? Monochromatic dressing and Birkin styling.
By India Roby Published