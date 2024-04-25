Zendaya Packs Eight 'Challengers' Outfit Changes Into Two Days

Zendaya's pre-Challengers press tour has been a fashion whirlwind. From red carpet to street style, the actress is dressing the part every day with outfits riffing on her upcoming movie's tennis theme, courtesy of her longtime stylist Law Roach. And yesterday, she pulled a four-a-day, wearing four different looks over the course of 24 hours.

Her sportiest outfit of the day was a Longchamp set—a cropped navy windbreaker with a thin green-and-white stripe, paired with a green and white pleated tennis skirt. Instead of the bright white Christian Louboutin stiletto heels, which she's incorporated into nearly every press tour look, she wore crisp tennis shoes instead.

For her next trick, Zendaya changed into a breezy white jumpsuit, again paired with sneakers, and her hair pulled back in a bouncy ponytail. The top of the jumpsuit mimics a sleeveless, collared tennis shirt with a deep-V neckline. The tight top gave way to flowy, oversized pant legs.

One of Zendaya's four looks was a fit-and-flare jumpsuit, made casual by her crisp white sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later in the day, she switched out of her tennis whites into a monochrome grey ensemble. Zendaya wore greish (grey-beige) slightly slouchy straight-leg trousers, a matching sweater, and brown Loro Piana ballet flats.

But Zendaya's final look was the real showstopper. The star was fit for a '90s music video in her long, white custom Alaïa hoodie dress, slim-fitting with short sleeves and the hood pulled over her head. She brought back her trusty white Louboutins to complete the outfit, plus stacks of diamonds on either wrist, the coiled Bvlgari High Jewelry Serpenti Bracelet and several Serpenti Viper Bracelets.

Zendaya looked straight out of a '90s music video in her custom Alaïa hoodie dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

These four costume changes were just a continuation of a bigger commitmentL Zendaya has worn eight outfits in just two days. On Tuesday, she was photographed in a simple set from Tory Burch: a forest green tennis mini skirt paired with the brand's matching "tech piqué" chevron polo. Earlier that day, she was also spotted in a white Erdem midi dress featuring yellow florals and bright green stripes painted throughout. Tuesday also saw Zendaya in a vintage neon Thierry Mugler suit and a relaxed, yet polished white-on-white linen pants and a halter blouse.

Zendaya played with the tennis theme in a tulle and floral dress by Erdem. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya also attended Good Morning, America wearing a tennis ball green suit by Thierry Mugler. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scroll to shop pieces inspired by Zendaya's version of "tennis whites."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alice + Olivia Robin Mixed-Media Halterneck Jumpsuit $550 at Saks