Zendaya has embraced all sorts of style personalities through her Challengers press tour tennis fashion, from a surrealist Loewe dress for her Sydney stop, to an angelic Louis Vuitton gown for the film's Paris debut. On April 8 at the Challengers Rome premiere, Zendaya got in touch with her inner '90s minimalist—while still referencing her film's starring sport, of course.
After starting the day in a sparkly Loewe dress and tennis ball heels, Zendaya returned to the Challengers step-and-repeat in her most pared-back look of the tour so far. She wore a custom white Calvin Klein skirt suit, styled by Law Roach, with nothing but a Bulgari snake necklace underneath her blazer.
The streamlined suit looked like a set from the likes of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's closet, with its clean lines and unembellished fabric. To play up the simplicity of the outfit, Zendaya limited other accessories to white Louboutin heels and minimal diamond stud earrings.
Zendaya's Calvin Klein suit is the third head-to-toe white outfit she's worn on the Challengers press tour. She first tried a Lacoste sports bra and deconstructed, embellished net skirt in Sydney, followed by her strapless, drop-waist Louis Vuitton gown in Paris over the weekend. All together, the three looks mark Z and Law Roach's most oblique references to tennis: White is a popular color for athletes competing in the sport; at Wimbledon, one of tennis's most illustrious (and controversial) tournaments, it's the dress code.
Otherwise, the duo has channeled Zendaya's onscreen character, Tashi Duncan, in more obvious tennis references. Take the custom Loewe piece Zendaya wore on Monday morning: With varsity stripes and a pleated skirt, it couldn't be confused for anything but a glammed-up tennis dress. And, she paired it with stilettos speared by tennis balls.
Zendaya also paid homage to the tennis court color scheme with a Louis Vuitton checkered coat dress and an LV chartreuse silk set in Paris, plus an as-yet unidentified cargo top and skirt worn for a press conference in Rome.
By the time Challengers finally hits theaters on April 26, audiences might think of Zendaya before Serena Williams or Maria Sharapova when they think of tennis fashion. And until her next red carpet, Zendaya's understated custom Calvin Klein suit is a bit of spring styling inspiration.
Below, shop minimalist skirt suits inspired by the star's Rome premiere look.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
