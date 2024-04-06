"Chic" is a word fashion editors try to avoid. It's so commonly used, it's almost lost its meaning. Only Zendaya, arriving in Paris for Challengers press, could bring the French word for all things inherently stylish and elegant back to life.
The 27-year-old actress and fashion obsessive appeared on Saturday, April 6, in a mod checkered mini dress styled by Law Roach. Unlike her previous Challengers outfits in Sydney, her mini limited sporty references to a candy apple shade of green that's reminiscent of a tennis court.
Zendaya coordinated her thigh-high, long-sleeve coat dress with a white, bow-topped headband and pointed-toe Louboutin pumps. (Fans will see more of those shoes soon: Roach dedicated an entire Instagram video to the pile of Louboutin heels in Zendaya's dressing room.) Delicate pieces of Bulgari rounded out the look.
On Instagram, Law Roach shared behind-the-scenes video of Zendaya's photocall and also revealed the credits. Her look was pulled from Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2013 collection, designed by former creative director Marc Jacobs. Zendaya's sixties styling hewed close to the way her dress appeared on the runway just over a decade ago—minus a twin model coordinating in another checkered dress.
A photo posted by luxurylaw on
In true Zendaya fashion, one look wasn't enough for the first day of press in Paris. A few hours later, she changed into a silky chartreuse matching set. Her second look featured cargo pockets on the blouse and hints of satin detailing on the pant legs, which she emphasized with a pair of metallic platform heels. At press time, Roach hadn't yet revealed who designed her tennis green separates (and fans hadn't tracked it down themselves).
Zendaya started the Challengers press tour with outfits that took "method dressing," or red carpet dressing that references her character's wardrobe, literally. She arrived at the Sydney premiere in a sequined Loewe tennis dress with the trompe-l'œil effect of a player's shadow serving the ball; later on her stop down under, she wore a deconstructed Lacoste sports bra and tennis net skirt. She's also appeared at professional matches and press conferences in casual tenniscore outfits by sportswear brands like K-Way, and luxury hoodies from the likes of Louis Vuitton.
Two fresh looks in Paris show the Challengers tennis aesthetic has more range than pleated skirts and polos. Fans are just seeing the start.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
