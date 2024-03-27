Zendaya Takes Tennis Dressing Literally in a Sports Bra and Bedazzled Net Skirt

Zendaya and Law Roach are at it again. Now that the actress and her long-time stylist are finished matching sci-fi looks to her role in Dune: Part Two, they're promoting the new Luca Guadagnino movie Challengers, in which Zendaya stars as a tennis phenom, with court-inspired outfits.
Earlier this week, Zendaya wore a glittering tennis court of a Loewe gown at the film's Sydney premiere. And yesterday, she wore a custom Lacoste two-piece set to do press for the film.
A typical tenniscore set, this is not. The top looks like a white sports bra with preppy pleats and thick elastic around the ribcage. Its neck and arm holes are lined with silver sparkles, and the signature Lacoste alligator logo looks more like a glittering silver pin.
She completed the look with what looks like a pair of matching boxer briefs, crossed with athletic short shorts, marked by that same metallic alligator. Overtop the bottoms, Zendaya layered a long, white, mesh knit skirt with a dramatic slit cutting up her left leg. It's like a bedazzled tennis net!
For accessories, Zendaya wore her bright white Christian Louboutin stiletto heels, as seen in one of her prior tennis-inspired looks. Zendaya noted in an Instagram story that the heels kept getting "caught in her net," so it's maybe better to keep them off the court.
She topped it all off with her classic silver Bulgari jewelry: a few B.Zero1 rings, her B.Zero1 diamond pendant necklace, and diamond stud earrings. (She's a Bulgari brand ambassador, after all.) A purposefully messy bun and soft glam makeup tied the whole look together.
Lacoste creative design director Pelagia Kolotouros, who was appointed last year, worked with Law Roach to create the tennis court moment. Kolotouros' appointment was announced alongside a larger brand pivot toward a collective model with more collaborations. Kolotouros previously worked for Adidas, in charge of collaborations with Ivy Park and Pharrell Williams. Before that, she was the global creative director of The North Face.
"With her recognized expertise in developing collaborations with proven and unique influence, her ability to redefine creative models to elevate pieces to iconic status, and her talent for connecting cultures, particularly from fashion and sports, Pelagia has all the assets to accompany Lacoste in its new cycle of creative expression and in the pursuit of its ambition: to become the most inspiring French brand in fashion sports," Lacoste deputy CEO Catherine Spindler said in a statement. Clearly, she also knows how to serve a Grand Prix-worthy moment on the red carpet.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
