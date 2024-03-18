If there's one thing about Zendaya, it's that she's committed to theme dressing. The actress recently hopped off a high-fashion tour de force with her futuristic cyborg-inspired looks while promoting Dune: Part Two. Now, with her upcoming project Challengers debuting soon, she's hitting up the tennis courts ahead of the official press circuit—and by the looks of the hoodie and pleated mini skirt Zendaya just wore, the tennis-core trend is a core aspect to her new style chapter.
On Sunday, March 17, Zendaya attended the Women's Final at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. The actress brought along her longtime beau, Tom Holland, in a rare public appearance (they were last seen together at Dune's London premiere back in February).
The 27-year-old used the courtside as her unofficial Challengers red carpet. Entrusting her long-time stylist Law Roach, the Euphoria star observed the competition in a sporty cream co-ord by Louis Vuitton.
Zendaya's outfit for the afternoon featured a zip-up sweatshirt embroidered with an "LV" logo at the front. She pared down the look further by layering a cropped ribbed tank underneath. The actress also wore a matching pleated skirt and white low-top sneakers from the brand On.
While Zendaya sat in the stands, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland was right by her side, dressed in a cream T-shirt, a burgundy knit cardigan, and red-tinted frames. The two were also caught on-camera singing to the late Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."
After the match, Zendaya met Poland's Iga Świątek, the winner of the Women's Final who beat Greece's Maria Sakkari, 6-4. In doing so, Świątek secured her second BNP Paribas Open title in three years.
"What just happened?" Świątek wrote on her Instagram Story with the Dune star. "Thank you, Zendaya, for being kind, funny, and mindful."
Zendaya's recent sighting follows the end of the Dune: Part Two press tour, in which the actress wore some of her best red-carpet looks yet.
With Roach as her stylist, Z stuck to the futuristic aesthetic, sporting everything from a vintage Mugler cyborg suit to a couture Givenchy set by Alexander McQueen.
Zendaya's latest appearance signals not only the inevitable return of the tennis fashion trend but a more subdued, preppy era for the star. Her understated look pays homage to the quiet luxury schoolgirl-inspired looks that dominated several Spring/Summer 2024 runways (such as Miu Miu and Sandy Liang).
As Zendaya gears up for the release of her upcoming film, Challengers, which is set to drop on April 26, it's very likely that she will continue to serve major tennis-inspired fashion moments in the coming weeks.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
