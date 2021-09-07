Zendaya's Latest Outfit Was Too Hot to Handle for Her Fans

Zendaya has had legions of loyal fans for years, but her latest look may well have cemented her status as an icon for the ages. Stepping out for a special screening of upcoming movie Dune in Paris, Zendaya wore oxblood separates from Azzedine Alaia that had onlookers practically begging for mercy.

The top was a long-sleeve, high-neck crop top that looks like it needed yards on yards of tape to stay put. Here's Z playfully holding it in place:

The bottom was a tapered skirt from waist to knee, at which point it flared out into an extravagant feathered train.

Stylist Law Roach posted an Instagram Reel of the star catwalking her way to the special screening, prompting dozens of blue-ticked users to collectively lose their minds. Stylist Brett Alan Nelson said, "I was begging for this dress. Now I know why it wasn’t available - SHE LOOKS SO PERFECT as always." Model Didi Stone wrote, "Nah, this is too much for me. Wow." Lily Aldrige, Sasha Exeter, and Samira Nasr came in strong with strings of awed emojis.

At the special screening, Zendaya appeared alongside costars Timothée Chalamet and Rebeccca Ferguson, and director Denis Villeneuve. The four also posed for some pretty epic shots in front of the Eiffel Tower. You can't say these aren't effective promo efforts.

Dune, a science-fiction feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's book by the same name, will be released in theaters on Oct. 22. It's not doing super well on Rotten Tomatoes right now, but the cast may well be enough to make it a chart-topping blockbuster.

