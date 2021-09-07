Today's Top Stories
Zendaya's Latest Outfit Was Too Hot to Handle for Her Fans

The star stunned in Alaia.

By Iris Goldsztajn
us actress zendaya coleman, aka zendaya poses during a photocall ahead of the avant premiere of the science fiction movie dune at the grand rex cinema hall in paris on september 6, 2021 photo by christophe archambault afp photo by christophe archambaultafp via getty images
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULTGetty Images

Zendaya has had legions of loyal fans for years, but her latest look may well have cemented her status as an icon for the ages. Stepping out for a special screening of upcoming movie Dune in Paris, Zendaya wore oxblood separates from Azzedine Alaia that had onlookers practically begging for mercy.

The top was a long-sleeve, high-neck crop top that looks like it needed yards on yards of tape to stay put. Here's Z playfully holding it in place:

paris, france september 06 zendaya attends the dune photocall at le grand rex on september 06, 2021 in paris, france photo by pierre suugc images
Pierre SuuGetty Images

The bottom was a tapered skirt from waist to knee, at which point it flared out into an extravagant feathered train.

paris, france september 06 actress zendaya attends the dune photocall at le grand rex on september 06, 2021 in paris, france photo by bertrand rindoff petroffgetty images
Bertrand Rindoff PetroffGetty Images

Stylist Law Roach posted an Instagram Reel of the star catwalking her way to the special screening, prompting dozens of blue-ticked users to collectively lose their minds. Stylist Brett Alan Nelson said, "I was begging for this dress. Now I know why it wasn’t available - SHE LOOKS SO PERFECT as always." Model Didi Stone wrote, "Nah, this is too much for me. Wow." Lily Aldrige, Sasha Exeter, and Samira Nasr came in strong with strings of awed emojis.

At the special screening, Zendaya appeared alongside costars Timothée Chalamet and Rebeccca Ferguson, and director Denis Villeneuve. The four also posed for some pretty epic shots in front of the Eiffel Tower. You can't say these aren't effective promo efforts.

ltor swedish actress rebecca ferguson, french canadian director denis villeneuve, us actor timothee chalamet and us actress zendaya pose during a photocall session for the american epic science fiction movie dune in paris, on september 6 2021 directed by denis villeneuve, this film of 02h35 will be released in france on september 15 photo by lucas barioulet afp photo by lucas bariouletafp via getty images
LUCAS BARIOULETGetty Images

Dune, a science-fiction feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's book by the same name, will be released in theaters on Oct. 22. It's not doing super well on Rotten Tomatoes right now, but the cast may well be enough to make it a chart-topping blockbuster.

