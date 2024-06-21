Zoë Kravitz's Crew Socks and Slip Dress Outfit Is Fresh From Gen Z's Style Handbook
She's ripping a page out of the Zoomer-style handbook.
Zoë Kravitz is no stranger when it comes to one particular styling hack: socks and loafers. The actress has a long history of wearing a pair of good slouchy ankle socks in a range of colors with her shoes of choice—typically, a sleek black loafer that finishes the job. Some might say that the preppy combo should only be reserved for the later parts of the year, but, as a tried and true "wrong shoe theorist," Kravitz disagrees. Yesterday, she tapped the Gen Z-favorite outfit formula on the first official day of summer in New York City.
Kravitz paired the teeny tiny dress with scrunched-up white ankle socks and black loafers. The 35-year-old kept the black-and-white color palette throughout her outfit, which included a black tote bag on her shoulder (and a beige shopping bag in one hand, further proving she is, indeed, a woman on the go).
Kravitz's polarizing sock-loafer combo and timeless slip dress weren't the only pages she ripped from the Gen Z style handbook—she's also, apparently, a fan of the wired headphone look. She kept a low-key profile with a pair of black over-the-ear headphones and a black baseball cap to coordinate.
Socks and loafers are a regular part of Kravitz's wardrobe rotation, no matter the occasion or season. Her fashion file over the years is full of the quirky-cool combo, and it's become well embedded into the star's signature style.
Kravitz not only uses the look for her everyday outfits but also takes it with her to the occasional girls' night out. In December 2023, she was spotted in Manhattan celebrating her friend Taylor Swift's 34th birthday in head-to-toe navy blue.
Her outfit for the evening included a crewneck sweater, baggy trousers, and a long coat from The Row. What did Kravitz do to counteract the dark color palette? Pair her jet-black loafers with bright cherry red socks, of course. Not only did she masterfully pull off the popular shoe trend, but her touch of color perfectly tapped into the red color trend that dominated all of 2023 (and now in 2024).
Kravitz's recent street-style sighting proves that maybe the key to dressing for a hot summer day is to stick with what you know—and that less is always more. Scroll to shop Zoë Kravitz's off-duty look below.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
