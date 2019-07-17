12 Super Simple Beer Cocktails to Cool You Down This Summer

The whole "liquor before beer..." spiel is officially irrelevant.

If you would have told me two years ago that I'd prefer a beer over a cocktail—or, better yet, both together—I'd be convinced you're living in an alternate universe. And yet, here we are. Avoid falling into the "beer person" or a "liquor person" trap and try whipping up these super easy beer cocktails, ahead.

Dressed Michelada

Dressed Michelada

Ingredients:

2 oz Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

.5 oz Cholula

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz orange liqueur

1.5 oz lager beer

Lime wedge

Directions:

Add tequila, lime, Cholula, and orange liqueur to a shaker. Shake until mixed. Strain over ice into a pint glass and top with lager. Garnish with lime wedge.

Courtesy of Jose Cuervo Especial

Strawberry Cucumber Spritzer

Strawberry Cucumber Spritzer

Ingredients:

6 oz Stella Artois Spritzer

1 oz gin

.5 oz elderflower liqueur

2 cucumber slices

2 strawberries

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker, muddle cucumber slices and strawberries thoroughly. Add gin, elderflower liqueur, and shake over ice. Strain into a glass. Add Stella Artois Spritzer. Garnish with skewered cucumber ribbon and strawberry slice.

Courtesy of Stella Artois

Summer Shandy

Summer Shandy

Ingredients:

3 oz. light beer (like a pale ale)

6 oz. Peach Nectarine Sparkling Ice

Strawberry, for garnish

Directions:

In an ice filled glass, combine light beer and Peach Nectarine Sparkling Ice. Garnish with a strawberry slice and serve.

Courtesy of Sparkling Ice

Beergarita

Beergarita

Ingredients:

1 oz. Tequila

1 oz. Tattersall Grapefruit Crema

.5 oz. Lime Juice

6 oz. Light beer (i.e. Kolsh)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge. Salt rim optional.

Courtesy of Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis

Authentic Michelada

Authentic Michelada

Ingredients:

1 Key lime or ReaLime® (to taste)

4 oz. Clamato® Original

1 dash Worcestershire sauce

2 dashes habanero pepper sauce

1 12-oz. bottle of beer

Ice

1 lime wheel

Tajín®

Directions:

Run lime across rim of mug. Dip mug in Tajín to coat evenly. Add ice. Add lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, and habanero pepper sauce. Fill with Clamato and beer. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Courtesy of Clamato

BACARDÍ Lime Shot with Beer

BACARDÍ Lime Shot with Beer

Ingredients:

12 parts Beer

1 part BACARDÍ Lime

Directions:

Pour beer in a glass. Pour BACARDÍ Lime flavored rum in a shot glass then pour into the beer.

Courtesy of BACARDÍ

Fidelito

Fidelito

12 oz. Modelo Negra

1 ½ oz. Casa Noble Reposado Tequila

½ oz. PIMM’S THE ORIGINAL No. 1 Cup

1 oz. lime juice

1 oz. vanilla syrup

2 dashes bitters

Mint leaves

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice, excluding Modelo Negra and mint leaves. Shake and pour over ice. Top with Modelo Negra. Serve remaining beer with cocktail. Garnish with mint leaves.

Courtesy of Modelo

Beermosa

Beermosa

Ingredients:

6 oz Wheat Beer

2 oz Cava

2 oz fresh squeeze grapefruit juice

Directions:

Mix the beer and cava, insert grapefruit juice and mix.

Courtesy of Centro in Minneapolis

Sunshine Boilermaker

Sunshine Boilermaker

Ingredients:

1 can of pale lager

1.5 oz. of bourbon

Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime

Lemon (garnish)

Directions:

In a pint glass, pour beer at an angle to eliminate head. Add 1.5 oz. of bourbon. Top with Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime. Garnish with lemon wedge.

Courtesy of Sparkling Ice

Cincuenta y Cinco

Cincuenta y Cinco

Ingredients:

12 oz. Modelo Negra

1 oz. jalapeno-infused reposado tequila

1 oz. chile liqueur

1 oz. fresh lime juice

½ oz. agave

Spicy chili salt

Lime wheel

Directions:

Rim a highball glass with spicy chili salt. Add tequila, chile liqueur, fresh lime and agave to a shaker. Shake and strain over fresh ice. Top off with beer. Serve remaining Modelo Negra with the cocktail. Garnish with spicy chili salt rim and lime wheel.

Courtesy of Modelo

Raspberry Spritzer Cooler

Raspberry Spritzer Cooler

Ingredients:

8 oz Stella Artois Spritzer

.5 oz lime juice

⅛ cup raspberries (about 6)

2 cilantro sprigs

1 tsp honey

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker, add raspberries, lime juice, cilantro, honey, and 2 oz Stella Artois Spritzer. Shake over ice until chilled. Pour the entire contents into glass. Top with the remaining 6 oz of Stella Artois Spritzer. Garnish with a raspberry.

Courtesy of Stella Artois

Classic Estrella Michelada Recipe

Classic Estrella Michelada Recipe

Ingredients:

Tajin

Salt

4 Dashes Maggi

¼ Teaspoon Worcestershire

¼ teaspoon Tabasco

¾ ounce Squeezed Lime Juice

1 ounce Clamato

Ice

Estrella Jalisco

Directions:

Use lime juice to rim the lip of the glass with a Tajin and Salt mixture. Pour into the glass the Maggi, Worcestershire, Tabasco, lime juice, and Clamato ingredients and stir. Fill ½ of the glass with ice then the remainder of the glass with Estrella Jalisco. Mix the Michelada mixture and garnish with a lime wedge.

Courtesy of Estrella Jalisco

