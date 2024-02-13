Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is known for her nonchalant yet glamorous outfits that embrace clean metals, classic separates, and smooth texture mixing—which were all on display in her outfit for Frame's dinner party last night.
For the occasion, Bündchen arrived at Indochine in Manhattan—mere hours before the city was hit with a snowstorm strong enough to disrupt New York Fashion Week—in a full leather outfit. Her look featured a smooth black leather trench coat by Frame, layered atop a short minidress to create the effect of only wearing the trench to brave the frigid chill. The knee-high boots came courtesy of Balenciaga.
Pointed-toe boots with knee-high shafts and mid-height heels added a streamlined finish to Bündchen's outfit, reminiscent of similar leather-on-leather styling seen in the '90s on stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Nia Long, and Destiny's Child. However, she gave the set a burst of gilded glamour with layered gold cuffs and bangles, stacked huggie earrings, and a leather Alexis Bittar clutch cinched with a sculpted gold clasp.
Bündchen's all-leather look proved her ability to pull off any attire—even when facing down freezing winter temperatures—and her position as a Frame muse, having starred in the label's fall 2023 and spring 2024 campaigns. The moment also made Bündchen the latest star to embrace a full leather outfit, following Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Janet Jackson's appearances in textured monochrome looks.
Recently, similar leather pieces have emerged in collections by Khaite, Nanushka, Norma Kamali, and more brands, making the all-leather look one to watch.
