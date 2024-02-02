" Zendaya Fashion Week" is getting an earlier start than we expected—and trust, we're not complaining.

We're at the top of a new month, and February is already kicking off quite fiercely on the fashion front thanks to the Emmy-winning actress. After the actress made headlines for her impeccable front-row style at Paris Couture Week (Her luscious cutout Fendi gown being a particular highlight), it seems she isn't letting her foot off the sartorial pedal just yet. The press tour for 'Dune: Part Two' is now underway, and Zendaya started it off with a bang, as expected!

The 27-year-old was spotted on Thursday in Los Angeles alongside her co-stars Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet, heading inside for the recording of Jimmy Kimmel Live. While Pugh went more angelic in a white midi dress (she wore a white Galvan dress that was adorned with romantic lace at the bodice), the Euphoria star coincidentally coordinated with Chalamet. What did the pair's outfits have in common? Hint: It looked as if they were about to head into combat in the desert at any given moment.

Zendaya arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles in a full leather outfit on Feb. 1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Chalamet wore a Stüssy hoodie with ultra-skinny pants, Zendaya went for a full leather outfit from Attico, sourced from the brand's Spring 2024 collection.

Her outfit consisted of a fitted leather jacket, leaving the lower half unbuttoned to expose her midriff. She also wore skintight low-rise trousers, which were slouchy at the shins, and Zendaya paired them with matching black boots. The actress kept it simple on the glam front, going for minimal makeup and her hair tied back in a low bun.

Her look, styled by Law Roach, comes from The Attico's Spring 2024 collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With less than a month until Zendaya reprises her role as Chani in Dune’s second installment, her trusty stylist, Law Roach, has wasted no time so far in the new year dressing the actress the past couple of months in a slew of sci-fi-inspired looks.

While promoting the upcoming film at Brazil's CCXP comic convention back in December, the actor wore a Schiaparelli skirt with a 3-D lobster clinging to the front—which was, in our eyes, a subtle nod to the Dune sandworm.

Zendaya wore a long black gown by Schiaparelli to the fashion house's show for Paris Couture Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In January, Roach styled Zendaya in Schiaparelli once again at Paris Couture Week in a futuristic black gown, constructed with knots adorned at the sleeve and a dramatic train.

Days later, she closed out the shows donning that cutout Fendi dress, embodying a sense of Old Hollywood. And with the micro-bangs, on top of that? She looked like a glammed-up alien princess!

The Dune actress closed out the Couture Week in Fendi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As we count down to the release of Dune: Part Two on March 1, we bet that Zendaya and Law Roach will pull out all things sartorially necessary to make it a memorable press run. It's *the* Zendaya, after all!