Let me count the ways I love my AirPods Pro: The way they turn themselves on with a pleasant beep as soon as I fit them into my ears. The noise canceling function, which is why I specifically bought a pair for my fiancé for when I'm on the phone with my friends in our tiny New York City apartment. (He says he can't imagine how he lived without them. No comment.) The "transparent" listening function, so I can play music while walking my dog while still being aware of my surroundings. AirPods are rarely on sale, but Prime Day is an exception—and for this Prime Day, which runs on July 12 and July 13 this year, the AirPods Pro are more than 30 percent off (opens in new tab): They're down to $170 from their usual price of $250.

While we're here, let me tell you some more of the ways I love—genuinely love—my AirPods pro. Said fiancé likes to fall asleep to gaming YouTube videos, but with his AirPods in I can't hear a damn thing. (A gift to us both, truly.) If I'm walking around and someone speaks to me, I can pause the music instantly by squeezing the base of one AirPod—a tiny, simple movement that means I don't have to take them out to go grocery shopping or stop by the bodega. And when I fly, I like to turn on Noise Canceling mode and fall asleep in seconds, because it totally drowns out that engine noise that stops you from forgetting you are, in fact, on a plane.

I could go on, but you get the gist. These earbuds hardly ever go on sale, so grab them before they sell out if you're in the market for a pair.