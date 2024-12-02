I’m a Shopping Editor—These Are the Only Cyber Monday Deals Worth Adding to Your Cart

This year's Black Friday sales were a real doozy. As a shopping editor, I saw hundreds of worthwhile deals, and now that it's Cyber Monday, they've somehow gotten even better. Yes, some of my favorite brands and retailers have majorly bumped up the savings—we're talking up to 70 percent off at editor-loved brands.

Because these deals are too good to go unnoticed, I've rounded up all the best Cyber Monday 2024 fashion deals that are worth your attention. Below, I've included a full list of every retailer and brand I and the rest of the Marie Claire team are shopping for this season. Think: Aritzia, Nordstrom, J.Crew, Banana Republic, Reformation, and so many more.

You'll also find a peek at all of my favorite deals on the market, from cozy cashmere sweaters to gorgeous on-sale boots. To ensure you're armed with everything you need for your shopping haul, I've included the need-to-know details about the Cyber Monday sales at each retailer on this list. If you don't want to spend time scrolling, you can head straight to your retailer below.

When Is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday falls on Monday, December 2, 2024.

When Does Cyber Monday End?

You'll likely find a lot of Cyber Monday fashion deals end at 11:59 p.m. PST on December 2, 2024. However, don't put the credit cards away just yet—some brands have been known to extend their Cyber Monday sales past Monday, so be sure to check back here for updates. Although, some do! So we'll be updating this post as the sales go on.

What Are The Best Fashion Deals to Shop on Cyber Monday?

Best Deals From Nordstrom

Best Deals at J.Crew

Best Deals from Banana Republic

Best Deals From Reformation