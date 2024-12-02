Live
I’m a Shopping Editor—These Are the Only Cyber Monday Deals Worth Adding to Your Cart
I've sorted through hundreds of sales to bring you the best of the best.
This year's Black Friday sales were a real doozy. As a shopping editor, I saw hundreds of worthwhile deals, and now that it's Cyber Monday, they've somehow gotten even better. Yes, some of my favorite brands and retailers have majorly bumped up the savings—we're talking up to 70 percent off at editor-loved brands.
Because these deals are too good to go unnoticed, I've rounded up all the best Cyber Monday 2024 fashion deals that are worth your attention. Below, I've included a full list of every retailer and brand I and the rest of the Marie Claire team are shopping for this season. Think: Aritzia, Nordstrom, J.Crew, Banana Republic, Reformation, and so many more.
You'll also find a peek at all of my favorite deals on the market, from cozy cashmere sweaters to gorgeous on-sale boots. To ensure you're armed with everything you need for your shopping haul, I've included the need-to-know details about the Cyber Monday sales at each retailer on this list. If you don't want to spend time scrolling, you can head straight to your retailer below.
When Is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday falls on Monday, December 2, 2024.
When Does Cyber Monday End?
You'll likely find a lot of Cyber Monday fashion deals end at 11:59 p.m. PST on December 2, 2024. However, don't put the credit cards away just yet—some brands have been known to extend their Cyber Monday sales past Monday, so be sure to check back here for updates. Although, some do! So we'll be updating this post as the sales go on.
What Are The Best Fashion Deals to Shop on Cyber Monday?
- Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale: Save up to 60 percent off thousands of items
- J.Crew's Cyber Monday Sale: Take 50 percent off your purchase
- Banana Republic's Cyber Monday Sale: Take 40 percent off your purchase
- Reformation's Cyber Monday Sale: Take 25 percent off sitewide
- Gap's Cyber Monday Sale: Take 50 percent your purchase
Best Deals From Nordstrom
There's a reason this cozy sweater has nearly all five-star ratings. Choose from 19 colors to suit your fancy.
Say hello to your new favorite everyday black booties. Reviews say they are so comfortable.
Best Deals at J.Crew
A cashmere scarf is the best investment you can make all winter—trust me, your future self will thank you.
Now's your chance to grab one of J.Crew's signature lady jackets (so many of which are on sale!) for a steal of a deal.
Best Deals from Banana Republic
Looking for your next investment winter coat? This is one perfect investment.
This sweater dress may be simple, but imagine all of the different ways you can style it.
Best Deals From Reformation
I drool over Reformation's dresses all year long, and now that they're on sale, I can finally afford to add one to my closet.
Whenever you can score cashmere on sale, you don't let it pass you by, especially when it's at Reformation.
Best Deals From Gap
Gap's CashSoft line is the next best thing to cashmere, without the price tag or the need for dry cleaning.
Why not try out a divisive trend such as barrel jeans when they are as low as $40 during Cyber Monday?