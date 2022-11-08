Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As a shopping writer, finding the best sales and deals on Black Friday is basically my Olympics. After all, it’s the one time of the year I can shop as much as I want from all of my favorite brands and retailers without breaking the bank. And while I love shopping for and testing out new beauty products as much as the next person, I have some serious holes in my wardrobe to fill this season. With that in mind, I headed to Nordstrom’s site for some pre-Black Friday browsing—and discovered that the retailer is actually running a massive sale right now, ahead of Black Friday. Meet Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals sale. (opens in new tab)

Right now, Nordstrom is offering up to 60 percent off across nearly all of their categories (I’m talking about hundreds of deals) including trendy winter footwear from brands like Vince Camuto and Dr. Martens, intimates from True & Co and Hanky Panky, and other cold-weather wardrobe essentials like Levi’s denim, coats from Topshop, and more. (I should also note that the prices listed below are those marked before the discount kicks in.)

If, like me, you’re into shopping your favorite brands at a discount, I highly recommend checking back as we inch closer to Black Friday. I’ll be updating this page as new sales and discounts drop, so consider this your go-to place for all things Nordstrom Black Friday 2022. For even more Black Friday goodness, check out Marie Claire’s stories on the best Sephora Black Friday deals, the best Le Creuset Black Friday deals, and the best hair dryers on sale for Black Friday 2022.

Early Black Friday Deals

(opens in new tab) Vince Camuto Canzenee Clog $71 at Nordstrom (From $114) (opens in new tab) Clogs are a fall and winter favorite amongst the fashion set year after year. This classic suede pair from Vince Camuto is revamped for the new season in this pretty blush pink color, which gives a slightly softer look to the historically chunky silhouette. However, the oversized buckle and the studded sole design on this pair remain true to the clog's Americana roots. Wear these with fuzzy socks on colder days or on their own when the weather's a bit warmer.

(opens in new tab) Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket $97 at Nordstrom (From $139) (opens in new tab) Fall is one of those great in-between times when you can wear a slightly lighter winter coat rather than the puffer jackets that you'll live in from December until early April. This faux-leather and shearling-lined biker-style jacket from Topshop is a steal at its full price of $139, so you'll get an even better deal in the sale right now. It comes in two colors (both of which are available for less right now,) but this off-white cream color feels so fresh. After all, you'll probably be wearing head-to-toe black anyways, so adding a pop of white will brighten up your entire look this season.

(opens in new tab) Dr. Martens 'Jadon' Boot $140 at Nordstrom (From $200) (opens in new tab) If you're anything like me, combat boots from Dr. Martens often act as both your favorite snow boots and your go-to rain boots during the fall and winter seasons. But if the usual black leather ones that you've been wearing for years now are looking a little worse for wear, consider swapping them out for this pair of white Jadon boots for the new season. These boots feature a 1 1/4" platform for a boost of height, too, so they're great if you're on the petite side.

(opens in new tab) Levi's Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans $39 at Nordstrom (From $98) (opens in new tab) Denim trends may come and go, but Levi's are forever. This Ribcage style has remained a best-seller over the last few years thanks to its rigid fabrication, ultra high-rise (they're designed to sit right at the bottom of your ribs, as the name suggests), and slightly cropped leg length (they're made with a 27" inseam). Great for petite denim lovers who struggle to find pairs that don't need hemming and for taller shoppers who love the look of a crop at the ankle, these iconic blue jeans are a must-buy.

(opens in new tab) True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette $29 at Nordstrom (From $44) (opens in new tab) I have raved about True & Co's True Body range to all my IRL friends and on the internet because they are truly the only bras I can sleep in (yes, sleep in) without feeling comfortable. They are so good, in fact, that I often forget that I'm wearing them, which is a feat. There are a few colors on sale right now, but this dusty purple shade is my favorite because it sits somewhere between a neutral and a vibrant pop of color.

(opens in new tab) Dolce Vita Solow Western Boot $100 at Nordstrom (From $180) (opens in new tab) $99.90 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $99.90 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Long live the cowboy boot. Not just for wearing on ranches or to rodeos anymore, Western-inspired boots and booties have become one of the fashion set's favorite silhouettes in recent seasons. This light brown suede pair from Dolce Vita are great if you're just now dipping your toe into the trendy style thanks to the neutral colorway and shorter height. The low heel is also great for everyday wear, which means that you can just as easily wear them to the office as you would on a winter date night.

(opens in new tab) Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $99 at Nordstrom (From $139) (opens in new tab) $99.90 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This is your official reminder to not look past Nordstrom's own in-house brand when shopping the sale this season. This easy-to-style cashmere sweater from the line is a great cold-weather addition to your wardrobe because you can layer it under a thicker jacket or over top of a tank top without adding bulk. Plus, the neutral colorway is timeless. The slightly oversized fit will look great with black leggings or jeans, so it's the ultimate versatile piece in your winter wardrobe.

(opens in new tab) Billabong Wall to Wall Cargo Pants $36 at Nordstrom (From $90) (opens in new tab) Cargo pants have proven themselves to be one of fall and winter most in-demand and longest-lasting trends. This classic olive green pair from Billabong is a great way to try out the trend without going too far into it. They're available in sizes 24 through 31 and comes in two colors, although only one is currently on sale. The easy silhouette and cuffed detail at the ankle make these great for wearing everyday instead of your usual pair of jeans.