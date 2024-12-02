Reformation’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Here—25 Under-$300 Deals I’m Obsessing Over
Cashmere sweaters, chic coats, dresses, and more are up to 25 percent off—but not for long.
The sheer number of fashion finds on sale for Black Friday was enough to make anyone's head spin, and as a shopping editor, it was my job to know everything about all of them. I spent the entire holiday weekend scouting for deals from Nordstrom to Amazon and, consequently, building my own shopping carts across the web. Now that it's Cyber Monday, however, the sales are somehow even better—Reformation's Cyber Monday Sale ruined every other sale for me because the deals are just too good.
Here are the details: You can score 25 percent off Reformation’s entire website until the end of the day. This includes new arrivals and the brand's limited edition collabs like Laura Harrier's '90s-inspired pieces or Clare Waight Keller's jewelry collection, plus a ton of other Ref staples like cozy cashmere sweaters, workwear separates, wedding guest dresses, and polished denim. The sale (which officially kicked off over the Black Friday weekend) even includes celeb favorites like Taylor Swift's date-night loafers and a Selena Gomez-approved oversized sweater.
Die-hard Reformation fans know the brand isn't one for throwing sales, so you should drop everything for this kind of event. In fact, I already rounded up 25 picks, which I can practically guarantee will sell out in the next day or two. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite deals of the sale, and if something on this list catches your eye, your best bet is to add them to your cart ASAP—there's no telling when this sale ends.
I've had my eye on this cashmere cardigan for a long time, and now that it's on sale, I'm finally taking the plunge and adding it to my cart.
In case you had any doubt these pants were the real deal, Hillary Kerr, SVP of Women's & Luxury, said these were the most popular link ever in her newsletter on Substack, Hello Everyone with Hillary Kerr.
Turtleneck sweaters can sometimes feel frumpy, but this find has a perfectly cropped fit for an elevated look, so I want it in every shade.
The barn jacket is the fashion set's favorite outerwear trend of the season, so I'm looking to add one to my collection. At under $200, this pick is a more than worthy contender.
Any chance I can grab cozy cashmere on sale, I'm doing it. This lightweight sweater comes in nine shades, including this festive red, so I'm stocking up.
Kerr also called out this maxi skirt in her newsletter and owns it in three colorways, including this festive velvet and black-and-white polka dot.
Call me basic, but I'm tempted to grab this top in every color. It's simple, but it's so much cooler than any of the T-shirts in my current collection.
Polished and put-together, I'd wear these to the office on a regular basis. They get bonus points for their stretchy, comfortable fabric.
Reformation's sweater selection is so good, that I couldn't resist adding another find to this list. It's a favorite sweater of Gomez and her bestie Taylor Swift, so that's enough to convince me that it's worth it.
I can always count on Reformation to have chic workwear. Case in point: this top. I'd simply pair it with black trousers and loafers (which you can also find on this list) and call it a day.
The coolest fashion girls I know are only wearing jeans like this at the moment— baggy, wide-legged, and vintage-inspired. A top denim trend of fall, you should expect to see these jeans well into the winter, too.
I may already have a classic denim jacket in my closet, but it's nowhere near as cool as this one. Add studded jeans and it's a match made in heaven.
When you can get a chic winter coat for just $299, don't let it pass you by. This one is heavy enough for frigid days, but you'll still keep a sleek shape.
Instead of diving headfirst into the daring leopard print trend, I'm eyeing this mini shoulder bag to add just a touch of print to my winter looks.
If there's one thing Reformation always does right, it's their eveningwear. This little black dress, for example, may seem simple in ideation, but it's gorgeous in execution.
This is the "any occasion" dress for any season. In need of a holiday party outfit? Throw this festive number on and you're good to go. Have a wedding on the calendar? Here's the perfect wedding guest dress.
Classic black pants are a must-have in anyone's wardrobe, and Reformation's are some of the most-talked-about (and most-adored) on the market, thanks to their amazing fit.
Kacey Musgrave's Reformation collection has me seriously reconsidering my stance on "horse-girl" fashion. How could I not after seeing how gorgeous this silk dress is?
This shirt is just what I'm looking for in a going-out top—elevated, dressy, and not too revealing.
A cashmere like this is something you can wear in a thousand different ways, so I see it as a worthy investment. My personal favorite styling trick is to wear it over a white crewneck tee with just the top button closed.
I'm a sucker for a sweater dress in the winter. Not only are they warm and comfortable, but they are as easy as can be to style—simply add knee-high boots and tights and you're golden.
I refuse to believe skinny jeans are coming back, no matter how hard Gen Z tries to tell me so. Instead, these slimmer, straight jeans are more up my alley.
Sometimes, you just have to throw on some jeans and a nice top—this pretty top is just what you need for days like those. You can even dress it up for the office with the right accessories.
I can never have too many button-down shirts in my closet. This one would stand out in my collection with its cool, solid cuffs and collar.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
10 Holiday Gifts Marie Claire Editors Are Buying This Season
Use our guide to simplify your shopping experience.
By The Editors at Marie Claire Published
-
Prince William is in a "Very Difficult" Position This Year as He Plays Roles of "Father, Nurse and Prince of Wales"
Royal author Andrew Morton said the prince "is handling it as well as you can do."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Angelina Jolie Spoke to Her Sons About "Violence" and "Relationships" While Making 'Maria'
"Things that sometimes you don't have the opportunity to discuss with your sons..."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Banana Republic’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Filled With Chic Winter Essentials
Consider your cold-weather wardrobe complete with these 24 pieces.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
I’m Using Aritzia’s Cyber Monday Sale to Build My Dream Winter Wardrobe
45 under-$300 pieces I'm investing in.
By Julia Marzovilla Last updated
-
The Absolute Best Deals in Kim Kardashian's Skims Cyber Monday Sale
Including Kim Kardashian's best underwear designs.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
The Best Ugg Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Celebrity-Approved Cozy Outfits
Including celebrities' favorite pairs.
By Julia Marzovilla Last updated
-
Katie Holmes's Favorite Madewell Tote Bag Is Majorly on Sale for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is your statement bag destination.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
The Internet’s Most Coveted Sneakers Are All on Sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Here are 60 styles you can shop now (for less).
By Julia Marzovilla Last updated
-
Reformation's First-Ever Jewelry Collection Is Designed by Clare Waight Keller
The collection is inspired by 1920s Paris.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Reformation x HOKA Delivers the Ultimate Sneaker for "Somewhat Sporty" Girls
These shoes were made for prancing.
By Hanna Lustig Published