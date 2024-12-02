The sheer number of fashion finds on sale for Black Friday was enough to make anyone's head spin, and as a shopping editor, it was my job to know everything about all of them. I spent the entire holiday weekend scouting for deals from Nordstrom to Amazon and, consequently, building my own shopping carts across the web. Now that it's Cyber Monday, however, the sales are somehow even better—Reformation's Cyber Monday Sale ruined every other sale for me because the deals are just too good.

Here are the details: You can score 25 percent off Reformation’s entire website until the end of the day. This includes new arrivals and the brand's limited edition collabs like Laura Harrier's '90s-inspired pieces or Clare Waight Keller's jewelry collection, plus a ton of other Ref staples like cozy cashmere sweaters, workwear separates, wedding guest dresses, and polished denim. The sale (which officially kicked off over the Black Friday weekend) even includes celeb favorites like Taylor Swift's date-night loafers and a Selena Gomez-approved oversized sweater.

Die-hard Reformation fans know the brand isn't one for throwing sales, so you should drop everything for this kind of event. In fact, I already rounded up 25 picks, which I can practically guarantee will sell out in the next day or two. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite deals of the sale, and if something on this list catches your eye, your best bet is to add them to your cart ASAP—there's no telling when this sale ends.

Reformation Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan (Was $298) $224 at Reformation I've had my eye on this cashmere cardigan for a long time, and now that it's on sale, I'm finally taking the plunge and adding it to my cart.

Reformation Olina Knit Pants (Were $128) $96 at Reformation In case you had any doubt these pants were the real deal, Hillary Kerr, SVP of Women's & Luxury, said these were the most popular link ever in her newsletter on Substack, Hello Everyone with Hillary Kerr.

Reformation Brooke Cashmere Cropped Turtleneck (Was $298) $224 at Reformation Turtleneck sweaters can sometimes feel frumpy, but this find has a perfectly cropped fit for an elevated look, so I want it in every shade.

Reformation Harrison Utility Jacket (Was $248) $186 at Reformation The barn jacket is the fashion set's favorite outerwear trend of the season, so I'm looking to add one to my collection. At under $200, this pick is a more than worthy contender.

Reformation Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater (Was $168) $126 at Reformation Any chance I can grab cozy cashmere on sale, I'm doing it. This lightweight sweater comes in nine shades, including this festive red, so I'm stocking up.

Reformation Bella Velvet Skirt (Was $218) $164 at Reformation Kerr also called out this maxi skirt in her newsletter and owns it in three colorways, including this festive velvet and black-and-white polka dot.

Reformation Raelynn Knit Top (Was $78) $59 at Reformation Call me basic, but I'm tempted to grab this top in every color. It's simple, but it's so much cooler than any of the T-shirts in my current collection.

Reformation Bex Super Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans (Were $168) $126 at Reformation Polished and put-together, I'd wear these to the office on a regular basis. They get bonus points for their stretchy, comfortable fabric.

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater (Was $298) $224 at Reformation Reformation's sweater selection is so good, that I couldn't resist adding another find to this list. It's a favorite sweater of Gomez and her bestie Taylor Swift, so that's enough to convince me that it's worth it.

Reformation Becker Shirt (Was $168) $126 at Reformation I can always count on Reformation to have chic workwear. Case in point: this top. I'd simply pair it with black trousers and loafers (which you can also find on this list) and call it a day.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans (Were $168) $126 at Reformation The coolest fashion girls I know are only wearing jeans like this at the moment— baggy, wide-legged, and vintage-inspired. A top denim trend of fall, you should expect to see these jeans well into the winter, too.

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafers (Were $268) $201 at Reformation I'm in desperate need of a new pair of loafers after I wore my pair into the ground, and considering this is the same pair Taylor Swift wore out, I'm very much considering adding them to my cart.

Reformation Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket (Was $298) $224 at Reformation I may already have a classic denim jacket in my closet, but it's nowhere near as cool as this one. Add studded jeans and it's a match made in heaven.

Reformation Kai Coat (Was $398) $299 at Reformation When you can get a chic winter coat for just $299, don't let it pass you by. This one is heavy enough for frigid days, but you'll still keep a sleek shape.

Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag (Was $248) $186 at Reformation Instead of diving headfirst into the daring leopard print trend , I'm eyeing this mini shoulder bag to add just a touch of print to my winter looks.

Brooks Knit Dress (Was $178) $134 at Reformation If there's one thing Reformation always does right, it's their eveningwear. This little black dress, for example, may seem simple in ideation, but it's gorgeous in execution.

Bryson Dress (Was $248) $186 at Reformation This is the "any occasion" dress for any season. In need of a holiday party outfit? Throw this festive number on and you're good to go. Have a wedding on the calendar? Here's the perfect wedding guest dress.

Alex Mid Rise Pants (Were $228) $171 at Reformation Classic black pants are a must-have in anyone's wardrobe, and Reformation's are some of the most-talked-about (and most-adored) on the market, thanks to their amazing fit.

Reformation Stella Silk Dress (Was $348) $261 at Reformation Kacey Musgrave's Reformation collection has me seriously reconsidering my stance on "horse-girl" fashion. How could I not after seeing how gorgeous this silk dress is?

Reformation Ezlynn Knit Top (Was $88) $66 at Reformation This shirt is just what I'm looking for in a going-out top—elevated, dressy, and not too revealing.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan (Was $198) $149 at Reformation A cashmere like this is something you can wear in a thousand different ways, so I see it as a worthy investment. My personal favorite styling trick is to wear it over a white crewneck tee with just the top button closed.

Reformation Ozzy Sweater Dress (Was $298) $224 at Reformation I'm a sucker for a sweater dress in the winter. Not only are they warm and comfortable, but they are as easy as can be to style—simply add knee-high boots and tights and you're golden.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans (Were $168) $126 at Reformation I refuse to believe skinny jeans are coming back, no matter how hard Gen Z tries to tell me so. Instead, these slimmer, straight jeans are more up my alley.

Reformation Lauryn Top (Was $168) $126 at Reformation Sometimes, you just have to throw on some jeans and a nice top—this pretty top is just what you need for days like those. You can even dress it up for the office with the right accessories.

Reformation Eli Oversized Shirt (Was $148) $111 at Reformation I can never have too many button-down shirts in my closet. This one would stand out in my collection with its cool, solid cuffs and collar.

