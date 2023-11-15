As a shopping editor, the only thing that's been on my mind these last couple of weeks is the crazy amount of Black Friday fashion deals that are about to surface. Sure, we're technically still days away from the big cyber sales, but it's best to be prepared, right? Of all of the sales I'm preparing for, I have to admit J.Crew's Black Friday sale is the one I'm most excited to shop.

"Why?", you might ask. For starters, the brand has some of my favorite sweaters and knitwear on the market right now, from a Meghan Markle-approved knitted blazer to a best-selling cashmere scarf. J.Crew also has some luxurious fall coats and jackets, plus a ton of obsession-worthy accessories. In short, I'll be shopping J.Crew to majorly update my fall and winter wardrobe.

While we don't know the exact details of J.Crew's Black Friday sale just yet, I do have some good news for you. Last year, the brand offered 50 percent off over 800 new arrivals, plus gave an additional 10 percent off with a promo code. J.Crew rewards members even got access to the sale three days early (don't worry, it's free to sign up). This year, we're expecting a very similar sale that runs through at least Black Friday, November 24, through Cyber Monday, November 27. Ahead, we've rounded up the best J.Crew fashion finds from sweaters, shoes, pants, and jackets to add to your cart before the big sale kicks off. Happy shopping!

Oversized Cashmere Wrap $198 at J.Crew A luxurious, ultra-soft cashmere scarf makes for the best gift to your loved one or to yourself! Whether you use it as a much-needed layer on extra-chilly days or as an easy throw on flights, this best-selling scarf is guaranteed to keep you warm. There's 11 different colors to choose from this neutral grey to a festive red (AKA the color of the season), plus it's made of 100 percent cashmere. What makes this cashmere extra special is that it fits the Aid by Trade Foundation's The Good Cashmere Standard, which ensures the welfare of cashmere goats and improves the working conditions of farmers.

Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater $158 at J.Crew This sweater is yet another example of how J.Crew does cashmere right. For this season, the brand upgraded their cashmere collection with a finer, loftier thread so each piece is as soft as can be, just like this sweater. With a relaxed, cozy fit, this is the ideal sweater to throw on with some jeans and head out the door. It's soft, lightweight, and comes in a range of must-have colors from neutral black and neutral black and navy to bright pink and cobalt blue. For 100 percent cashmere, you really can't beat that price tag.

Gwyneth Slip Skirt $90 at J.Crew $89.50 at J.Crew US $98 at J.Crew US There's a reason the slip skirt keeps on coming back in the trend circle. It's versatile enough to wear any season and it's so easy to style up or down. For an elevated winter look, I'd wear this best-selling skirt with a tucked-in sweater, a belt, and some knee-high boots. Then come spring, I'd swap out the sweater and boots for a baby tee and cool sneakers. This J.Crew skirt also comes in a ton of colors and prints including black velvet and metallic gold for the holiday season.

Giselle V-neck Sweater Blazer with Contrast Trim $158 at J.Crew When Meghan Markle wore this J.Crew sweater blazer, it became an instant hit. So much so that the demand for the sweater temporarily crashed the site, and later caused J.Crew to cheekily change the product description. We get it—this sweater deserves all of the attention. It's a more elevated take on a cardigan with polished gold buttons and chic contrast piping. When a blazer is too formal, and a sweater is too casual, make this duchess-approved piece your new go-to.

Maisie Double-Strap Heels in Metallic Leather $268 at J.Crew Say hello to your new party heels. J.Crew updated fall's mary jane flat trend by taking them to new heights, literally. With a sensible 3-inch heel, these are shoes you can dance the night away in and won't have to take them off on the way home (ladies, you know what I mean). While these also come in black and red, this metallic silver screams "holiday." Wear them with tights and a short mini-dress for a party look that's just as fun as you are.

Pintuck Denim Trouser in Black $158 at J.Crew Everyone needs a trustee pair of black jeans, and this pair would be mine. To put it simply, I am obsessed. First and foremost, these are incredibly flattering. Even with my 5'4" frame, these make my legs look miles long and hit at the perfect length to pair with heels. The wide-leg and black shade also make these jeans more polished than anything else you have in your closet. These jeans would be so easy to dress up for the office, too. Just add heels and a button-down shirt and you're good to go.

Emilie Patch-Pocket Sweater Lady Jacket in Stripe $138 at J.Crew The lady jacket is without a doubt the most classic J.Crew style there is. There's versions of tweed, denim, sherpa, and even sequin, but this sweater version is easily the most wearable. Made of 100 percent cotton with a flattering cropped hem, polished gold buttons, and actually useful pockets, this is a sweater sweater you can wear year after year. The stripped pattern feels especially chic, but there's also solid shades like red, camel, and black to choose from.

New Daphne Topcoat in Italian Boiled Wool $298 at J.Crew A classic wool coat should be in everyone's winter arsenal and J.Crew has just the pick. This best-selling coat is perfectly polished with a slightly oversized fit, notched lapel, and long length. Unlike other wool coats of similar styles, this one is made from 100 percent boiled Italian wool, which means the fabric was boiled to shrink and soften it, essentially creating a denser, warmer garment. Throw this coat over any outfit for added warmth without having to sacrifice style.

Field Sneakers in Metallic $118 at J.Crew A great pair of work sneakers are few and far between. They have to be comfy and stylish, without being so in-your-face. This J.Crew pair checks all our boxes, making them one of our favorites to wear into the office. Inspired by classic court styles, this pair is perfectly lowkey with retro faux suede detailing, cool brown sole, and contrast stitching. The metallic outer patch is a fun added detail, too. As for wearability, one reviewer notes, "The comfort level is off the charts." We can't complain about that.

Half-Zip Stretch Sweater $138 at J.Crew There's a reason J.Crew calls themselves "the experts in sweaters since 1983." Nearly every single sweater is obsession-worthy. This one in particular has me itching to hit "purchase." It has a slightly oversized fit so you know it's comfy, plus nearly every review raves about how soft and warm it is. The half-zip neckline makes it ideal for layering, too. Throw it over a long-sleeve t-shirt when you're in need of extra warmth, or tie it around your shoulders for instant polish.

Collection Tuxedo Blazer in Italian Wool $398 at J.Crew Party season is upon us, people! Don't get caught off-guard and let a boring topper ruin your holiday party outfit. This black-and-white tuxedo blazer is perfectly chic to go with anything you have on underneath whether it's a bedazzled gown, skirt, or matching pants. It's made of 100 percent wool from one of Italy's oldest mills so you know it's nothing short of luxurious. It's also limited edition so once it's gone, it's gone. I suggest adding this chic, lifelong blazer to your carts now to prevent any shopping regret.

Hinge Cuff Bracelet $60 at J.Crew In case you haven't noticed, bangle bracelets are back in a big way. We're talking sculptural statement jewelry just like this cuff bracelet. I've had my eye on this piece for months and with Black Friday rolling around, I finally have the excuse to buy it. I love how you really only need this piece to top off your look, or you can add it to your go-to wrist stack for added wow factor. Personally, I'm tempted to also get the gold style for a cool mixed-metal moment.

Teddy Sherpa Jacket $278 at J.Crew It is my personal belief that one can never have too many fall jackets, especially if they're as cool as this one. This cozy coat will make any outfit look so much more fun thanks to its teddy sherpa look and contrast trim. It's lined, too, with reviewers writing it's surprisingly thick and warm in 40-degree weather. Keep in mind this jacket does run on the larger side, so if you like a more structured fit, I'd suggest sizing down.

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Italian City Wool Blend $228 at J.Crew Just as the name suggests, these pants are an essential. Rest assured these trousers are comfortable as they are chic with a relaxed, wide-legged fit and a high waist. These are also made from wool, so unlike your linen pants of summer, these have more weight to them and will keep you warm throughout the fall and winter. Pair this classic style with a blazer and loafers for the office or go with a graphic tee and sneakers for a more elevated casual look.