Banana Republic’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Filled With Chic Winter Essentials
Consider your cold-weather wardrobe complete with these 24 pieces.
Now that December is officially upon us, my mind is set on curating the perfect winter wardrobe. I’m talking about chic cold-weather essentials like cashmere cardigans, tailored coats, and floor-sweeping trousers. And given the fact that Cyber Monday is here, I have the perfect excuse to get all my shopping out of the way today.
There are many brands showcasing major markdowns right now (like Aritzia, Skims, and Uggs), but I’m specifically excited about Banana Republic’s can’t-miss sale event. At this very moment, the retailer is offering 40 percent off a range of winter staples, from cozy outerwear to hefty denim bottoms. Needless to say, while scrolling through the brand's sales section, I found everything I could need for the season ahead. Plus, they’ve even got an assortment of upscale dresses that will fit into any rotation of holiday party outfits.
So, if you're also aiming to enhance your winter wardrobe, keep scrolling. You’ll find a handpicked list of items that have made their way onto my wishlist. I’ve done all the hard work so that you don’t have to by building this editor-approved edit of pieces I have my eye on.
Apparently cape coats are trending this winter, and I plan to hop on the wave with this oversized layer from Banana Republic. It’s decorated with a cape-like scarf that serves a welcomed dose of drama.
I’m a firm believer that no winter wardrobe is complete without a cardigan—which is why I’ll be adding this one to my closet immediately. I love its navy blue hue and dainty button details.
I have a host of high-rise jeans already, but I’m looking to expand my collection given that I wear them practically every day. I’ll do just that with this pair from Banana Republic which are cut with cropped hems.
'Tis the season for holiday dressing and Banana Republic’s Bias-Cut Satin Midi Dress is getting me in the spirit.
I can totally see myself wearing this striped sweater with a pair of tailored trousers. To complete the look, I’ll throw on knee-high boots and a sturdy trench coat.
Denim maxi skirts took over as a major fall trend, and they’re poised to do the same as we make our way into winter. I’ll be slipping into this one, which is stitched with a thigh-grazing slit.
Take a close look at this sweater and you’ll notice a cute chest pocket that makes it stand out from the rest. It’s also offered in black and beige, but I’m particularly drawn to this brilliant white shade.
I’m in the market for a sweater dress that I can wear on repeat this season. After taking a glance at this snug number from Banana Republic, I think I just found my match.
Looking to round out your winter work outfits? Follow my lead with wide-leg cropped pants. They’ll pair nicely alongside a soft knit sweater and a sharp blazer.
No matter the season, a simple white T-shirt is always an essential. I’ll layer this one beneath a comfortable cardigan to give my look a cozy feel.
These pants embody the phrase, “It’s all in the details.” Notice the utilitarian top-stitch detailing and the taper from knee to hem. What’s not to love?
This utility jacket has been on my wishlist for quite some time, and now that it has dropped in price from $200 to $160, I have no choice but to buy it.
Shades of sky blue are on the rise this season. Initially, I wasn’t sure if I would play into this trend, but Banana Republic’s Lightweight Cashmere V-Neck Sweater has me thinking twice about it.
Part of curating my winter wardrobe involves collecting investment-worthy pieces that will last for the long haul. This gorgeous tie-neck dress ranks high on my list.
In addition to embracing English country style with riding boots and barn jackets, I’ll also be doing so with this tailored coat. Not only is this piece stylish, but it’s also quite functional (its exterior is plastered with a water-resistant coating.
For those winter days that are a bit on the warmer side, I’ll swap my bulky layers for this cashmere sweater crafted with short sleeves.
When it comes to dressing for the cold weather, layering is an absolute must. Allow Banana Republic’s Sculpted Ribbed Tank to serve as your base.
There’s nothing I love more than a tailored blazer with shoulder pads. The structured silhouette screams “‘80s corporate style” in the best way possible.
Yes, I’ve already included a pair of high-rise jeans on this list, but what can I say? You can never have too many. Just ask any style editor—they’ll agree with me.
I recently went on a trip and left my trusty black maxi skirt in my hotel room (I know, tragic). But luckily, I just came across Banana Republic’s version and all is right in the world.
Imagine these sleek black pants styled with a coordinating blazer. Take style notes if you’re aiming for a matchy-matchy moment.
Statement-making patterns aren’t really my thing, but I’ll make an exception for this charming striped garment.
Do you remember when tailored vests were all the rage this past summer? Well, they’re not going anywhere. For colder temperatures, simply wear one above a sweater or a button-down shirt.
With a floor-sweeping hemline and a baggy construction, these bottoms showcase a puddle-pants shape that is effortlessly cool.
