How State of the Union Attendees Showed Their Support for Ukraine

During President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address, the Russian aggression taking place in Ukraine was top of mind. Biden spent the first part of his speech decrying the violence and promising to support the Ukraine by imposing sanctions against Russia and backing NATO efforts to restore peace in the area. There were a number of other ways that American support for Ukraine manifested itself during the event―the most obvious of which was fashion.

Dozens of attendees wore badges and stickers of the Ukrainian flag, some emblazoned with the words "I Stand With Ukraine." But representatives, cabinet members, and more, made a number of other creative shows of support, as well. These included everything from scarves to blazers to brooches.

Donning the Ukrainian National Colors

If you tuned in to the State of the Union Address, you definitely noticed the sea of blue and yellow clothing that attendees wore in reference to the Ukrainian flag. Victoria Spartz's (R-IN) golden dress and deep blue blazer epitomizes the look, while Representatives Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), Terri Sewell (D-AL) and Lisa Blunt Rochester's (D-DE) ensembles all incorporated the colors in unique ways.

Wearing Sunflower Motifs

Did you know that the Ukraine's national flower is the sunflower? Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wore a striking sunflower brooch atop a bipartisan purple suit in an elegant display of support. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was also spotted at the SOTU wearing a sunflower pin on her lapel. And First Lady Jill Biden sported a rich blue dress by Sally LaPointe that featured an embroidered sunflower on the sleeve. The first lady often uses her clothing to send a message; on Monday, she wore a minimalist white face mask with sunflower detailing on the side to a Black History Month event.

Wearing Traditional Ukrainian Clothing

Representative Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) stood out in a traditional Ukrainian dress, called a vyshyvanka, complete with striking embroidery and a soft red cape.

Symbolic Accessories

Some tributes to Ukraine were more subtle. Take U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) pocket square with the Ukrainian colors―a small yet poignant gesture that certainly didn't go unnoticed.

Learn how to support and donate to organizations on the ground in Ukraine.