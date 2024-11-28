Queen Camilla's Son Says He Might Join the Royal Family For Christmas, Despite Feud Rumors

Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla's son, previously shared that he's never attended the Royal Family's Christmas party at Sandringham. However, that could be about to change in 2024, in spite of any alleged rumors of a feud with Prince William.

In a new interview with Saga, Parker Bowles explained, "I keep getting asked what royal Christmases are like, but I've not actually been to one." He continued, "I've talked to my mother about it and, from what I gather, it's fairly traditional: a decent-sized Norfolk turkey with all the trimmings, mince pies and Christmas pud."

As for where he will be spending this Christmas, Parker Bowles revealed that he has several options. "Ever since I got divorced eight years ago, I've spent Christmas Day with my ex-wife (Sara)—we still get on well—and family," he explained. "This year, for the first time, I'm not sure where I'll be. I might be with my mother and The King or I might be preparing the veg before having a pint in my local [pub]. If I'm in charge of dinner, I like to push the boat out."

Discussing his favorite festive dish, Queen Camilla's son said, "Turkey's great, but what about a nice beef joint... or stuffed boar's head?"

Tom Parker Bowles poses with the Royal Family at Queen Camilla's wedding to King Charles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the same interview, Parker Bowles sang his step-father's praises. "King Charles is a food hero," the food critic said. "Ask him about artisan British cheeses or the number of apple varieties in the orchard at Highgrove and he knows his stuff."

Parker Bowles continued, "Back in the 70s and 80s, he was talking about farming methods and techniques, about seasonal ingredients, going organic, and everyone thought it was a bit woo-woo... Now, it's mainstream thinking. He was ahead of his time."

Earlier this year, a Daily Beast report suggested that Prince William would likely spend Christmas Day at home with their children. "The Waleses have often not attended Christmas Day lunch at the 'big house' at Sandringham , preferring the informality of a relaxed lunch at Anmer Hall, and they are unlikely to attend this year, especially if Queen Camilla again invites her son Tom Parker Bowles," the report explained.

For some reason, the Prince of Wales and his step-brother aren't particularly close, with a source telling the outlet that William "is made nervous by Tom’s somewhat louche lifestyle."