Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For many women, wand vibrators are the go-to sex toy for clitoral stimulation. But did you know that, despite their modern reputation as one of the hands-down best vibrators, the first wand vibrators weren't meant to be used for sexual pleasure at all? Angie Rowntree, founder and director of the ethical porn site Sssh.com, points out that the original purpose of the wand, which was sold by Hitachi, was to provide neck and back massages. Rowntree also points out the scene in Sex and the City when Samantha said she "wore out" her magic wand, and cheekily referred to it as a neck massager.

Nowadays, there are scores of magic wand vibrators on the market that incorporate new technologies, speeds, and state-of-the-art features. But how do you identify a magic wand, and what is it used for?

Lovehoney (opens in new tab) sexpert Javay Frye-Nekrasova describes a wand vibrator as having a long stem with a round head—but notes that it does not have a phallic appearance. Marla Renee Stewart, MA, a sexologist and sexpert for Lovers (opens in new tab), adds that the rounded head of the vibrator is meant to deliver powerful vibrations to the clitoris or other external erogenous zones. Therefore, she says, "A wand vibrator is good for someone who likes deep, guttural vibrations."

"I would not recommend for someone who has a sensitive clitoris, as the vibrations of the wand are typically powerful and fast-moving," she continues, "And if you don't like it on or around your clitoris, you can use it for your muscles and everyday pain."

For more guidance on how to safely use a wand vibrator, check out our guide on how to use a vibrator, which includes a section on wand vibrator use specifically. But if you're already interested in exploring wand-pleasure, check out the all-time best, sexpert- and customer-approved wands below! After all, in the words of Marla Renee Stewart, "The best way to know if a wand is good for you is to try one and see!"

The Best Wand Vibrators

The O.G. Wand Vibrator (opens in new tab) Magic Wand Rechargeable Original Magic Wand $130 at Babeland (opens in new tab) $89.99 (opens in new tab) at Lovehoney US (opens in new tab) Rowntree calls this the "next-gen model of the toy that started the wand phenomenon. She goes on to describe, "This version offers 4 intensities and 4 patterns, an easy-to-clean silicone head, plus cordless with plug-and-play option. Do bear in mind: this is NOT a waterproof toy, but that’s hardly a dealbreaker. The reviews you see from satisfied ‘Magic Wand’ devotees are not a coincidence!"

The Advanced Wand Vibrator (opens in new tab) Lovehoney Power Play Rechargeable Wand $48 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) This toy has seven vibration modes, is completely waterproof, and comes equipped with a travel lock so you can have fun on the go (without any embarrassing mishaps). Frye-Nekrasova Javay specifically recommends it "for advanced users that are looking for a toy that has power."

A Wand Vibrator for Partner Play (opens in new tab) Lovehoney Dream Wand Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibrator $80 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Frye-Nekrasova recommends this mini wand for both beginners and partner play, saying that it's an especially "great choice thanks to its size, since it is a mini it is not a giant leap in size from a bullet massager, but introduces a new design and power to the user. The size is also great for partner play because it is small enough to not intrude, but still offer powerful stimulation."

A Fully Waterproof Wand Vibrator (opens in new tab) Lovers Wonder Wand Massager $89 at Lovers Stores (opens in new tab) "Did you ever wish you had a wand that was powerful, but half the size?" says Stewart. "The Lovers Wonder Wand is just that. Most wands are pretty ginormous, but they deliver some serious power, which is why they are one of the top-selling and preferred toys. However, sometimes, they can be a little impractical or awkward and just too big. With this wand, you can place it in way more strategic ways than you can with a full size wand. You can easily place this wand between bodies and when you're masturbating; you can easily place it in a way that is incredibly convenient. It's extremely powerful and we all know that the use of power can get us where we want to go— sometimes faster than we intended. Another unique feature about this product is that it is entirely submersible, which means that you can enjoy this in the shower, tub, jacuzzi, or the lake and still get the power you need to feel pleasure. AND it's good for traveling, too! While wands sometimes have long cords, charge this up before you leave town for a moment and you'll be set to go! So if you need something powerful, submersible, and just the right size for all aspects of play, the Lovers Wonder Wand is for you!"

The Luxury Wand Vibrator (opens in new tab) LELO Smart Wand 2 $199 at LELO (opens in new tab) $169 (opens in new tab) at Adam and Eve (opens in new tab) $169.99 (opens in new tab) at Lovehoney US (opens in new tab) Rowntree also recommends this high-end wand, writing, "For a luxury experience that combines massage therapy with all the pleasure you can handle, Lelo’s Smart Wand 2 offers a sleek, body-soft silicone design and 10 different levels of intensity to let you edge for hours–or come as fast as you can!"

The Super-Mini Wand Vibrator (opens in new tab) Emojibator Tiny Wand Emojibator $44 at Emojibator (opens in new tab) You haven't seen mini until you've seen this little guy from Emojibator. It has ten vibration settings, is fully waterproof, and fits in the palm of your hand, making it perfect for solo play on the go or for partner play! I gifted this to a friend for her Bachelorette, and have heard nothing but rave reviews since—from both her and her fiancé.

An Warming Wand Vibrator (opens in new tab) Svakom Emma Neo App Controlled Wand $104 at Babeland (opens in new tab) This product is a bestseller on Babeland, Amazon, and Svakom's website for both its versatile settings, long-lasting battery (it can provide up to two continuous hours of pleasure), detachable rabbit head, and its temperature-changing abilities. One reviewer writes that, as far as they're concerned, this is "the only [vibrator] you need."

The Wand Vibrator with Attachments (opens in new tab) Adam and Eve Magic Massager Original with Rabbit Attachment $70 at Adam and Eve (opens in new tab) This is a must-buy for those who love both wand and rabbit vibrators. Over 10,000 units of this bestselling toy have been sold on Adam and Eve's website. The reviews on this product are also absolutely ebullient, with one customer writing, of his partner, "I did not think it was possible for her to climax that hard, that fast."

A Wand Vibrator with a Flutter-Feel (opens in new tab) Good Vibes Toys Flutter Wand $27 at Babeland (opens in new tab) Reviewers love this vibrator for its small, discrete size, removable sleeve (for easy cleaning), and its adjustable settings that make it great for beginners and advanced users alike. Plus, one customer helpfully writes, "The ears are flexible, but perfectly spaced apart for people with larger anatomy." We love an inclusive toy!

An App-Controlled Wand Vibrator (opens in new tab) Lovense Domi 2 App Controlled Rechargeable Mini Wand Vibrator $140 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) For the tech-savvy, this app-controlled wand is a must. Multiple customers comment on the toy's robust vibrations—which are strong even on the lowest setting—making it ideal for more experienced users. One reviewer aptly sums it up, writing, "This thing is wild. So strong. Can seriously make me orgasm in like two minutes."

For more, visit our Sexual Wellness section, where we unpack topics around consent, kink, sex toys, and more so you can have your safest and very best sexperiences yet.

Meet the Experts

Angie Rowntree Founder & Director of ethical feminist porn site Sssh.com Canadian-born Angie Rowntree is an award-winning indie filmmaker who pivoted into ethical porn when she founded Sssh.com, a porn site that exclusively produces ethical, feminist material. The site has won numerous awards and is the longest running feminist porn site on the internet.

Javay Frye-Nekrasova Sex Educator, Pleasure Professional, Academic, and Media Personality Javay Frye-Nekrasova, MEd, is a sex educator, pleasure professional, and sex expert for Lovehoney (opens in new tab). Specializing in pleasure, communication, and sex toys, she is passionate about making comprehensive sex education accessible for all and is in the process of earning a PhD in Human Sexuality from the California Institute of Integral Studies. Her research focuses on sex work, porn, as well as the relationship between the media and society's understanding of sexuality. She also provides sex education via YouTube and social media for her digital series, In Bed With a Millennial. You can find her on Instagram here: @MillennialSexpert.