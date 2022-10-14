Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The world of sex toys is so vast that it can be overwhelming at times—especially for a beginner. Even once you narrow down your preferences to the vibrator domain, there remains a litany of types of vibrators, including wand, G-spot, rabbit, anal, and clitoral suction vibrators. For users, and beginners in particular, this begs the question: What if you're new to sex toys, and you're just looking for some straightforward, external clitoral stimulation? In those situations, our sexperts recommend a bullet vibrator.

Sex educator Javay Frye-Nekrasova defines bullet vibrators as "small, handheld, typically cylindrical" toys, and says that they can be used "for direct, pinpointed stimulation on the body." These toys can therefore be used on the nipples, clitoris, and other external erogenous zones as a means of foreplay, partner play, or masturbation.

And why are they called bullet vibrators? Angie Rowntree, founder and director of the ethical feminist porn site Sssh.com, says these toys owe their name to their "scaled-back size and shape," which can also result in them being called egg or lipstick vibrators.

Below, we've rounded up the all-time greatest bullet vibrators from across the internet, so that sex toy novices and advanced users alike can enjoy this gadget's unique, pinpointed stimulation. And if you're still curious about how to use a bullet vibrator or need ideas on how to safely get creative, check out our handy guide on how to use every kind of vibrator.

The Best Bullet Vibrators

A Versatile Bullet Vibrator (opens in new tab) We-Vibe Touch X Massager $99 at Adam and Eve (opens in new tab) Award-winning sex and relationship expert Dr. Jessica O'Reilly says that for beginner and partner play, this is her "favorite toy hands-down. It’s versatile, powerful and can be used on all body parts from the perineum and clitoris to the inner thighs and testes." Plus, she adds, "You can also sit directly on the Touch X during all types of sex play, and it’s perfect for travel if you’re packing up for a weekend escape. Its shape fits beautifully around the vulva and its rounded tip allows for pinpointed pleasure wherever you like it."

An Intense Bullet Vibrator (opens in new tab) We-Vibe Tango X Lipstick Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator Blue $79 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) $79 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $79 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) For more advanced users, Frye-Nekrasova says that this sex toy "comes with a real punch and strong vibrations that penetrate through the skin to stimulate the entire clitoris (even the internal portions). The silicone at the base of the vibrator makes it easy to hold the vibrator without the vibrations going into your hand and dulling the experience."

A Sleek Bullet Vibrator (opens in new tab) Desire Luxury Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator $70 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) "Perfect for beginners and seasoned connoisseurs alike, the Desire Luxury rechargeable bullet vibe is sleek, powerful, and totally discreet," says Rowntree. "You can enjoy the tapered tip or 'broad strokes' when it is laid horizontally. With 3 speeds and 17 patterns, you can find your fantasy—and feel it however you want!"

A Hands-Free Bullet Vibrator (opens in new tab) Lovers Ruby Bullet Vibrator $54 at Lovers Stores (opens in new tab) "The Lovers Ruby Bullet is a great bullet because not only is it perfect for placing between your labia, if you like, but you can also use it for vaginal penetration," recommends sexpert Marla Renee Stewart, MA. "Placing it between your labia allows you to have a hands-free orgasm or even leave your hands to rub on different parts of your body or turn the pages of your favorite erotica. Using it for penetration, you can aim towards your G-spot and see where the vibration feels the best."

A Bullet Vibrator Necklace (opens in new tab) Crave Vesper Bullet Vibrator Necklace $69 at Babeland (opens in new tab) $69 (opens in new tab) at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) "This gorgeous slimline bullet doubles as statement jewelry for the ultimate in 'hidden in plain sight' delight!" raves Rowntree. "The Bond girl of its namesake, Vesper is ready to go anywhere with you in style. The body, tip, and chain is made of high polish 316 stainless steel, and you can get it in rose gold, silver, or yellow gold finish–and engravement options are even available. Vesper has a simple push-button that delivers four levels of fun, and the battery is fully rechargeable."

A Luxe Bullet Vibrator Honey Birdette Bullet $80 at Honey Birdette (opens in new tab) I personally love this option (which looks and feels luxe!) from Honey Birdette, and I'm not alone: Reviewers refer to this products as "fantastic" and "unbelievable," with one particularly impressed customer simply entitling their review "WOW."

A Beginner Bullet Vibrator (opens in new tab) Dame Zee Bullet Vibrator $30 at Dame (opens in new tab) This sleek, sturdy, water-resistant vibrator has only three settings and one button, making it perfect for beginners or for users who just prefer to keep it simple. Reviewers love its simplicity, saying that it's an easy way of getting the job done, and they advise it for people who prefer sharper, "buzzier" vibrations rather than deep, rumbly ones.

A Bullet Vibrator for Comfort (opens in new tab) Bloomi Massage Clitoral and Body Vibrator $35 at Bloomi (opens in new tab) This bestselling vibrator fits comfortably in the palm of one's hand, leading multiple reviewers to comment on how comfortable it makes the masturbation process (which, admittedly, can tire out one's wrist).

An Incognito Bullet Vibrator (opens in new tab) Lovehoney Oh! Kiss Me Lipstick Vibrator $17 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) $16.99 (opens in new tab) at Lovehoney US (opens in new tab) This vibrator is a literal take on the lipstick vibrator, but don't be fooled by its tiny size! One reviewer promises that it "packs a mean punch." While multiple other praise its uncanny resemblance to an actual tube of lipstick—perfect for throwing in your purse or makeup bag before a weekend trip.

A Cupped-Tip Bullet Vibrator (opens in new tab) Dame Kip Lipstick Vibrator $75 at Dame (opens in new tab) According to reviews, this vibrator is quite strong, and its ergonomic shape is made with female anatomy in mind so you can reach all the right (external) spots without hassle. Plus, by all accounts, its vibrations are quiet and discrete!

A Pocket-Sized Bullet Vibrator Honey Birdette Micro Vibe Colt Bullet $100 at Honey Birdette (opens in new tab) Honey Birdette's site requires reviewers to give toys an orgasm rating that ranges from "maybe next time" to "mind-blowing," and every single reviewer said that this toy was the latter. People also add that the toy is quiet, discrete, and powerful in spite of its tiny size.

A Tiny Teardrop Bullet Vibrator (opens in new tab) Maude Drop External Personal Massager $49 at Maude (opens in new tab) This is one of the most highly-rated sex toys from Latinx-owned wellness brand Maude. Reviewers love it not only for its intense vibrations and quiet sounds, but also for the fact that it "doesn't look like a sex toy" and is versatile enough to be used on a number of (external!!) erogenous zones.

A Remote-Controlled Bullet Vibrator (opens in new tab) Lovehoney Power Play 7 Function Love Egg Vibrator $25 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) This egg vibrator features a remote control, making it inclusive for people of all levels of ability. It's also a great product for partner play, particularly based on the enthusiastic reviews of customers who bought this for their partners. One person wrote, with regards to their wife, they they have "never known her to orgasm so much."

For more, visit our Sexual Wellness section, where we unpack topics around consent, kink, sex toys, and more so you can have your safest and very best sexperiences yet.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Jessica O'Reilly, PhD Sexologist, Author, Television Host, and Public Speaker Dr. O’Reilly is an award-winning sex and relationship expert. Through her company, Happier Couples Inc., she provides online and in-person relationship education to couples. She also works with corporate executives and business owners to help them form stronger professional relationships, and she has performed extensive research on making classroom-based sexual education more robust and accessible. In addition to working as an expert for Lovehoney, she is also featured on Global TV’s The Morning Show and PlayboyTV’s Swing, and co-hosts the Sex With Dr. Jess Podcast with her partner, Brandon Ware.

Javay Frye-Nekrasova Sex Educator, Pleasure Professional, Academic, and Media Personality Javay Frye-Nekrasova, MEd, is a sex educator, pleasure professional, and sex expert for Lovehoney (opens in new tab). Specializing in pleasure, communication, and sex toys, she is passionate about making comprehensive sex education accessible for all and is in the process of earning a PhD in Human Sexuality from the California Institute of Integral Studies. Her research focuses on sex work, porn, as well as the relationship between the media and society's understanding of sexuality. She also provides sex education via YouTube (opens in new tab)) and social media for her digital series, In Bed With a Millennial.

Angie Rowntree Founder & Director of ethical feminist porn site Sssh.com Canadian-born Angie Rowntree is an award-winning indie filmmaker who pivoted into ethical porn when she founded Sssh.com, a porn site that exclusively produces ethical, feminist material. The site has won numerous awards and is the longest running feminist porn site on the internet.