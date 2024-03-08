30 Spring Nordstrom Items My Closet and Beauty Cabinet Will Thank Me For

Editor Natalie Gray Herder
(Image credit: @nataliegrayherder)
Natalie Gray Herder
By Natalie Gray Herder
Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about. 

We had our first taste of spring this weekend in NYC, and the city practically exploded. Everyone came out of hibernation for a Sunday afternoon packed with riverside strolls and picnics in the park. Sure, the behavior might have been a bit premature, but all signs are leading us toward warmer weather, and I'm preparing my closet and beauty cabinet accordingly. This year, my perfect spring outfits include cropped trench coats, silky pants, and Mary Jane shoes. And my beauty looks revolve around natural glam and fresh, crisp, fragrances. I'm all about keeping it classic and cool this season, and to no one's surprise, Nordstrom has everything I want. Not only does it carry the latest from my favorite fashion brands including Reformation and Mango, but its beauty selection is stacked with cult favorites such as Le Labo and Westman Atelier. Keep scrolling to see for yourself and shop my go-to spring picks for 2024.

Lucien Cotton & Linen Short Trench Coat
Rails Lucien Cotton & Linen Short Trench Coat

I can't ditch my maxi coats fast enough, so naturally, I'm gravitating toward cropped styles like this one for spring.

Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater

The Johnny collar stole my heart.

Olina Wide Leg Silk Pants
Reformation Olina Wide Leg Silk Pants

These are luxe lounge pants.

Miranda Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman Miranda Mary Jane Flat

A Mary Jane for the mesh-curious.

Unreal 52mm Rectangular Sunglasses
Le Specs Unreal Sunglasses

This celeb-favorite sunglass style just got a new colorway, and I need to spread the word.

Oaklyn Cap Sleeve Linen Minidress
Reformation Oaklyn Cap Sleeve Linen Minidress

Reformation's new dresses are too cute to handle. This one is my favorite for its cap sleeves and fuller skirt.

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mule

Meet the shoe taking our office by storm.

Hamptons Glovetanned Leather Shoulder Bag
Coach Hamptons Glovetanned Leather Shoulder Bag

A pop of pink never hurt a spring look.

Utility Shirt Jacket
Open Edit Utility Shirt Jacket

Spring is all about light layers for me.

Crop Cardigan
Mango Crop Cardigan

The perfect "throw over your shoulders" sweater.

Low Slung Baggy Jeans
Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans

A vintage wash and fit with none of the tailoring that's typically required from a thrift-store find.

Graya Slingback Pointy Toe Flat
Steve Madden Graya Slingback Pointy Toe Flat

I'm taking the all-denim trend to new heights with this shoe.

Classic Logo Cotton Twill Baseball Cap
Favorite Daughter Classic Logo Cotton Twill Baseball Cap

Stick it to your siblings with this cute baseball cap.

Stripe Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Stripe Cotton Button-Up Shirt

A very spring-themed button down.

The Half Pipe High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Pants
Mother The Half Pipe High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Pants

So many great outfits start with cream jeans.

Samba Sneaker
Adidas Samba Sneaker

The latest Samba style has landed.

Veronica Ruched Puff Elbow Sleeve Midi Dress
Wayf Veronica Ruched Puff Elbow Sleeve Midi Dress

This $100 dress could've fooled me into thinking it was $300.

Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Cheek Color Balm - Peach Lotus
Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush Legendary Glow Cheek Color Balm

Pat McGrath is the queen of formulating long-lasting, highly pigmented products.

The Butter Illuminating Tanning Butter
Tan-Luxe The Butter Illuminating Tanning Butter

No orange hues here. This is all the bronze glow my winter skin needs.

The Rich Shampoo With Tfc8®
Augustinus Bader The Rich Shampoo

Augustinus Bader has ventured into the world of haircare, and I'm ready for all the shine it will bring me.

Queen Serum
Omorovicza Queen Serum

If retinol is too strong for you, this luxe serum is such a good alternative. Omorovicza's Healing Concentrate, the brand's patented, bio-fermented active ingredient, improves skin hydration, elasticity, and firmness.

Chainmail Thermal Protection Styling Spray
R+Co Chainmail Thermal Protection Styling Spray

2024 is all about hair growth and protection.

Sea Fragrance Body Mist
Ellis Brooklyn Sea Fragrance Body Mist

With notes of citrus and cedarwood, this fragrance is making a strong argument for using more body sprays this season.

Illuminating Nail Concealer
Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer

Apparently, nail concealer is a thing, and I think it's completely genius.

Petite Eyeshadow Stack
Melt Cosmetics Petite Eyeshadow Stack

With spring break and travel ramping up, this eyeshadow stack is ideal for packing.

Barrier Repair Cloud Body Cream
54 Thrones Barrier Repair Cloud Body Cream

No greasy texture here.

Face Trace Contour Stick
Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick

I finally took the plunge and ordered makeup from the very chic Westman Atelier, and this is by far my favorite product. The formula is creamy, pigmented, and long-lasting.

Rose 31 Eau De Parfum
Le Labo Rose 31 Eau De Parfum

This modern take on a rose fragrance is spring in a bottle.

Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick
Prada Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick

Prada recently launched a beauty line, and it was love at first sight for me.

The Hand Cream
Nécessaire The Hand Cream

This right here is the best hand cream on the market.