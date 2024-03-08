30 Spring Nordstrom Items My Closet and Beauty Cabinet Will Thank Me For

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

We had our first taste of spring this weekend in NYC, and the city practically exploded. Everyone came out of hibernation for a Sunday afternoon packed with riverside strolls and picnics in the park. Sure, the behavior might have been a bit premature, but all signs are leading us toward warmer weather, and I'm preparing my closet and beauty cabinet accordingly. This year, my perfect spring outfits include cropped trench coats, silky pants, and Mary Jane shoes. And my beauty looks revolve around natural glam and fresh, crisp, fragrances. I'm all about keeping it classic and cool this season, and to no one's surprise, Nordstrom has everything I want. Not only does it carry the latest from my favorite fashion brands including Reformation and Mango, but its beauty selection is stacked with cult favorites such as Le Labo and Westman Atelier. Keep scrolling to see for yourself and shop my go-to spring picks for 2024.

Rails Lucien Cotton & Linen Short Trench Coat $298 at Nordstrom I can't ditch my maxi coats fast enough, so naturally, I'm gravitating toward cropped styles like this one for spring.

Nordstrom Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater $119 at Nordstrom The Johnny collar stole my heart.

Reformation Olina Wide Leg Silk Pants $198 at Nordstrom These are luxe lounge pants.

Sam Edelman Miranda Mary Jane Flat $130 at Nordstrom A Mary Jane for the mesh-curious.

Le Specs Unreal Sunglasses $75 at Nordstrom This celeb-favorite sunglass style just got a new colorway, and I need to spread the word.

Reformation Oaklyn Cap Sleeve Linen Minidress $228 at Nordstrom Reformation's new dresses are too cute to handle. This one is my favorite for its cap sleeves and fuller skirt.

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mule $160 at Nordstrom Meet the shoe taking our office by storm.

Coach Hamptons Glovetanned Leather Shoulder Bag $295 at Nordstrom A pop of pink never hurt a spring look.

Open Edit Utility Shirt Jacket Was $79, Now $55 at Nordstrom Spring is all about light layers for me.

Mango Crop Cardigan $50 at Nordstrom The perfect "throw over your shoulders" sweater.

Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans $228 at Nordstrom A vintage wash and fit with none of the tailoring that's typically required from a thrift-store find.

Steve Madden Graya Slingback Pointy Toe Flat $120 at Nordstrom I'm taking the all-denim trend to new heights with this shoe.

Favorite Daughter Classic Logo Cotton Twill Baseball Cap $40 at Nordstrom Stick it to your siblings with this cute baseball cap.

Polo Ralph Lauren Stripe Cotton Button-Up Shirt $168 at Nordstrom A very spring-themed button down.

Mother The Half Pipe High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Pants $238 at Nordstrom So many great outfits start with cream jeans.

Adidas Samba Sneaker $110 at Nordstrom The latest Samba style has landed.

Wayf Veronica Ruched Puff Elbow Sleeve Midi Dress $99 at Nordstrom This $100 dress could've fooled me into thinking it was $300.

Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush Legendary Glow Cheek Color Balm $29 at Nordstrom Pat McGrath is the queen of formulating long-lasting, highly pigmented products.

Tan-Luxe The Butter Illuminating Tanning Butter $38 at Nordstrom No orange hues here. This is all the bronze glow my winter skin needs.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Shampoo $60 at Nordstrom Augustinus Bader has ventured into the world of haircare, and I'm ready for all the shine it will bring me.

Omorovicza Queen Serum $180 at Nordstrom If retinol is too strong for you, this luxe serum is such a good alternative. Omorovicza's Healing Concentrate, the brand's patented, bio-fermented active ingredient, improves skin hydration, elasticity, and firmness.

R+Co Chainmail Thermal Protection Styling Spray $36 at Nordstrom 2024 is all about hair growth and protection.

Ellis Brooklyn Sea Fragrance Body Mist $35 at Nordstrom With notes of citrus and cedarwood, this fragrance is making a strong argument for using more body sprays this season.

Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer $20 at Nordstrom Apparently, nail concealer is a thing, and I think it's completely genius.

Melt Cosmetics Petite Eyeshadow Stack $30 at Nordstrom With spring break and travel ramping up, this eyeshadow stack is ideal for packing.

54 Thrones Barrier Repair Cloud Body Cream $36 at Nordstrom No greasy texture here.

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick $48 at Nordstrom I finally took the plunge and ordered makeup from the very chic Westman Atelier, and this is by far my favorite product. The formula is creamy, pigmented, and long-lasting.

Le Labo Rose 31 Eau De Parfum $99 at Nordstrom This modern take on a rose fragrance is spring in a bottle.

Prada Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick $50 at Nordstrom Prada recently launched a beauty line, and it was love at first sight for me.