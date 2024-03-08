30 Spring Nordstrom Items My Closet and Beauty Cabinet Will Thank Me For

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
We had our first taste of spring this weekend in NYC, and the city practically exploded. Everyone came out of hibernation for a Sunday afternoon packed with riverside strolls and picnics in the park. Sure, the behavior might have been a bit premature, but all signs are leading us toward warmer weather, and I'm preparing my closet and beauty cabinet accordingly. This year, my perfect spring outfits include cropped trench coats, silky pants, and Mary Jane shoes. And my beauty looks revolve around natural glam and fresh, crisp, fragrances. I'm all about keeping it classic and cool this season, and to no one's surprise, Nordstrom has everything I want. Not only does it carry the latest from my favorite fashion brands including Reformation and Mango, but its beauty selection is stacked with cult favorites such as Le Labo and Westman Atelier. Keep scrolling to see for yourself and shop my go-to spring picks for 2024.
I can't ditch my maxi coats fast enough, so naturally, I'm gravitating toward cropped styles like this one for spring.
This celeb-favorite sunglass style just got a new colorway, and I need to spread the word.
Reformation's new dresses are too cute to handle. This one is my favorite for its cap sleeves and fuller skirt.
A vintage wash and fit with none of the tailoring that's typically required from a thrift-store find.
I'm taking the all-denim trend to new heights with this shoe.
Stick it to your siblings with this cute baseball cap.
So many great outfits start with cream jeans.
This $100 dress could've fooled me into thinking it was $300.
Pat McGrath is the queen of formulating long-lasting, highly pigmented products.
No orange hues here. This is all the bronze glow my winter skin needs.
Augustinus Bader has ventured into the world of haircare, and I'm ready for all the shine it will bring me.
If retinol is too strong for you, this luxe serum is such a good alternative. Omorovicza's Healing Concentrate, the brand's patented, bio-fermented active ingredient, improves skin hydration, elasticity, and firmness.
With notes of citrus and cedarwood, this fragrance is making a strong argument for using more body sprays this season.
Apparently, nail concealer is a thing, and I think it's completely genius.
With spring break and travel ramping up, this eyeshadow stack is ideal for packing.
I finally took the plunge and ordered makeup from the very chic Westman Atelier, and this is by far my favorite product. The formula is creamy, pigmented, and long-lasting.
Prada recently launched a beauty line, and it was love at first sight for me.