Taylor Swift Went to a Party and It Shut Down an Entire Road

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Being friends with Taylor Swift, you probably learn to expect certain things. Like, for example, that if she comes to your wedding and the surrounding events, you're going to get a lot of paparazzi. And a hoard of megafans. Or at least we hope that's an expectation, because it's exactly what happened when Taylor attended the New Jersey wedding of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley.

First, there was the rehearsal dinner at Black Whale, a restaurant in Long Beach Island. Though Antonoff and Qualley kept the entire weekend "intimate," that particular dinner ended up "including" so many Swifties waiting outside the restaurant and chanting "Taylor" that they shut down an entire street.

See video taken from the scene below (found by Teen Vogue):

All the people waiting outside Black Whale in LBI to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift at Jack Antonoff’s wedding at the Jersey Shore. They are chanting “Taylor Taylor!” So wild! pic.twitter.com/S1Aqb2f2nGAugust 19, 2023 See more

Never mind that she pulled up with other megacelebrities, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum: Those fans only had eyes for Taylor.

Saturday's nuptials seemed less chaotic, however. Taylor again arrived with Kravitz and Tatum, wearing a 1989 blue corset dress (perhaps a nod to the recent announcement that she'll be re-releasing the album, (Taylor's Version)-style). Of course, however, there were paparazzi who clocked her entering, so it wasn't without interference. But when Lana Del Rey is also in attendance, it was bound to see some media coverage.

If you need a refresher on Taylor's connection to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, you may recall that Antonoff is Taylor's long-time musical collaborator. The two met in 2012, and have worked together frequently since, including Antonoff's production on 1989 and on basically every album she's released since. Antonoff has also produced albums for Lorde, Del Rey, St. Vincent, The Chicks, Sia, Carly Rae Jepsen, Olivia Rodrigo, and many more. He's also a noted musician, and has been in the bands fun., Bleachers, and Steel Train, among others.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Margaret Qualley is a model and actress who made a splash in the Netflix show Maid, and is the daughter of 1990s rom-com queen Andie McDowell. Prior to her relationship with Antonoff, Qualley dated Pete Davidson. Qualley and Antonoff have kept their relationship notably quiet, with Qualley even deleting photos of her engagement ring off Instagram shortly after posting them.

Of course, you can only keep things so quiet when you're friends with Taylor Swift. Worth it, though.