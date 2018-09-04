Trip-Changing Travel Essentials to Always Pack in Your Carry-On

Previous Next 29/35

Blogger booties

Ask yourself: What would Carrie Bradshaw pack? If there was ever a time to be trendy and dip into the lifestyle blogger within, it's on vacation. With a comfortable 2" kitten heel, these bad boys in crisp white still look sharp with virtually all denim and patterned dresses.

One more pro tip: Always wear your bulkiest pair of shoes on the plane to save space in your carry-on.

Sam Edelman, $140



SHOP IT