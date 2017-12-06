Prince Harry Makes Discreet Appearance at the Same Event as Ex Cressida Bonas

Today in mildly awkward news, Prince Harry and his ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas attended the same church for a night of caroling. Harry was spotted attending a service at St. Luke's, which turned out to be a pretty star-studded event. Not only was Bonas there, Kate Middleton's mother and sister were in attendance.

Per The Daily Mail, Harry made a "discreet entrance slipping straight from the car and into the church for the carol service." Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is reportedly in the United States visiting her family.



Amongst the congregation at tonights Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Carol Concert were Pippa Middleton and parent in-laws Jane and David Matthews and Cressida Bonas and Mum Mary-Gaye Curzon. pic.twitter.com/l3lVhPbpl8 — Mark Stewart (@RegalEyes) December 6, 2017

Harry and Cressida started seeing each other in 2012 (fun fact: they were allegedly introduced by Princess Eugenie), and broke up in 2014. After news of Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle broke, Cressida posted what many assumed was a somewhat shade-filled reaction on Instagram:



Truth 🙌🏼 #quotestoliveby 🦋👊🏻 A post shared by Cressida Bonas (@cressida_bonas_) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:44am PST