Today's Top Stories
1
Kate Middleton Borrows Diana's Favorite Tiara
2
What It's Like to Be a Female Border Patrol Agent
3
23 Gifts for Your Ride-or-Die Work Wives
4
15 Fresh Ways to Wear Ankle Boots
5
I'm a Woman with Facial Hair—and I'm Proud of It

Prince Harry Makes Discreet Appearance at the Same Event as Ex Cressida Bonas

They attended a caroling service at church, along with Pippa Middleton.

Getty
Dec 6, 2017

Today in mildly awkward news, Prince Harry and his ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas attended the same church for a night of caroling. Harry was spotted attending a service at St. Luke's, which turned out to be a pretty star-studded event. Not only was Bonas there, Kate Middleton's mother and sister were in attendance.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Per The Daily Mail, Harry made a "discreet entrance slipping straight from the car and into the church for the carol service." Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is reportedly in the United States visiting her family.

Harry and Cressida started seeing each other in 2012 (fun fact: they were allegedly introduced by Princess Eugenie), and broke up in 2014. After news of Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle broke, Cressida posted what many assumed was a somewhat shade-filled reaction on Instagram:

Truth 🙌🏼 #quotestoliveby 🦋👊🏻

A post shared by Cressida Bonas (@cressida_bonas_) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
Prince Harry's Exes Spotted Post-Engagement News
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Belle and Sebastian's Favorite EPs of All Time
Meghan Markle Will Spend Christmas with the Queen
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Beyoncé Surprised Colin Kaepernick with an Award
Taylor Swift Addresses Her Sexual Assault Trial
Kim Kardashian Has a New Beauty Competition Show
Kate Middleton Borrows Diana's Favorite Tiara
Matt Lauer's Awkward Interview with Sandra Bullock
John Mayer Rushed to Hospital
Justin Baldoni Wants to Redefine Masculinity
selena gomez Selena Gomez Makes Instagram Account Private