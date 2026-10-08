Prince Harry Admits He Experienced a Serious "Adrenaline Crash" and Depression After Stepping Down as a Senior Royal

“We moved to Canada to get some space away from everything, just to be able to think,” he said, per People. “Being in Canada, away from the stressful environment where presumably my body was just pumped full of adrenaline, within two or three days, I experienced this adrenaline crash—something that I’d never experienced before.”
The Duke of Sussex said that being away from the pressures of royal life felt like a shock to the system. “It was as if I needed stress in order to get the adrenaline to make my brain function because I became useless around the house,” he admitted. “I actually slipped into depression for about two weeks and I felt like I couldn’t function without adrenaline.”
Through therapy, Prince Harry has been able to address his unresolved feelings of grief from losing his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12. Part of this involved figuring out why he leaned on adrenaline to get through life, and he admitted that joining the military was "the perfect distraction."
“And for 15, 20 years, when I was being asked, ‘Are you okay?’ My response was, ‘I’m fine.’ It was numbness, emotional shutdown,” he said. “And without knowing it, adrenaline was pushing me, was driving me. It was the driving force of what took me to joining the military at the age of 20."
While he's been able to come to terms with many of his feelings, the Duke of Sussex said that from time to time, he feels the same driving force. “There are some public engagements that still involve adrenaline,” he shared. “I’m not gonna lie there.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.