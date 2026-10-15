Prince Archie Wanted to Go to a School That "Doesn't Do" One Subject, Prince Harry Tells Fans

In a video shared by journalist Alex Seale on Instagram, the Duke of Sussex asked the kids about school, exclaiming, “You like math? I love that! You know, most people don’t like math.” He added that Prince Archie, 7, happens to be one of them.
“My son turned round to me and said, ‘Can I go to a school that doesn’t do math?’ I said, ‘Doesn’t exist,’” Harry shared with a laugh.
Prince Archie and his 5-year-old sister, Princess Lilibet, enrolled in a British school last month, but security concerns forced them to switch to a different school after just two days. The Duke of Sussex shared what happened when Archie started class, revealing, “And he went to this new school and on the first day and the first class guess what it was?”
One of the children said “Math!” and Prince Harry echoed the sentiment, shaking his head and groaning.
Moving down the line to speak to more children, he reflected on the weather, and when one child wished for snow, the Duke of Sussex replied, "We can give it time. Snow in October might freak a few people out."
The Sussexes relocated from Montecito, California to the Cotswolds in August, with Thursday marking the couple's first public event together since the move. Although they remain non-working royals, the day mimicked a traditional royal engagement, with the pair heading to various community organizations such as Himmah, a Nottingham charity tackling poverty, food insecurity, racism and social exclusion.
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Nottingham was also the place where Meghan and Harry carried out their first-ever joint royal appearance after their 2017 engagement, and the duchess nodded to the milestone by wearing pieces from Joseph, the same British label she chose nearly a decade ago.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.