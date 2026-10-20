The 5 Best Burgundy Makeup Looks to Try for Some Fierce Fall Glam

I'm seeing red, in the best way possible.

Olivia Truffaut-Wong&#039;s avatar
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collage of five burgundy makeup looks with wine colored lips smoky red eyeshadow and deep berry blush
(Image credit: Launchmetrics | IG @jastookes | Violette_FR)
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If there’s one thing I know about the power of makeup, it’s that the perfect touch of red can transform your entire look. A bright, orangey-red lipstick brings some whimsy, while a vampy wine shade can instantly take your look from day to night. And it’s not just red lipstick. The right red blush can also be transformative, whether it’s giving you the pinched-cheek look or the barely-sunburned effect. Once it hits fall, however, my personal favorite shade to incorporate into my makeup routine is burgundy. Whether for your lips, eyes, or cheeks, the rich purplish red can work for any part of your glam routine.

“Burgundy immediately gives a makeup look depth, richness, and confidence. There’s something very sophisticated and sensual about it, but it doesn’t have to feel overly dramatic,” says celebrity makeup artist and lead artist and educator at LYS Beauty MarQuis Ward. Speaking from personal experience, it’s also an immediate confidence booster, and I love that it can be used in many different ways.

After searching far and wide for the best burgundy makeup, I’ve discovered that the color is deceptively versatile. Though red pigment can be notoriously hard to work with—it has a reputation for being patchy and difficult to blend—burgundy is more malleable than you might think. “I’m always looking for burgundy formulas that are buildable and blendable,” says Ward. “Whether I’m creating a soft wash or a highly editorial statement, having control over the pigment is what allows me to make the color work for the individual in my chair.” Interested in trying for yourself? Check out my favorite burgundy makeup inspiration below, and keep scrolling for expert-approved products to recreate your favorite fall glam at home.

Just Bitten

Kim Shui clp F26 011, a woman with brown curls in sunglasses with red lips

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Glossy, matte, or blotted, a burgundy lip is always a good idea. Hot tip: Help keep your dark lip color in place by investing in a good burgundy lip liner. “I love a burgundy lip that has dimension,” Ward says. “One of my favorite techniques is using a deeper liner to define the shape of the lips, then layering the burgundy into the center and diffusing everything together. It gives the lips depth without making the color feel too flat or overly perfect.”

The Red Eye

Jasmine Tookes attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: IG @jastookes)

“For something more editorial, I love creating a monochromatic burgundy eye using different depths and finishes of the same color,” Ward says. “A matte burgundy through the crease, a slightly warmer or reflective burgundy on the lid, and a deeper shade along the lash line can create so much dimension.”

Romantic Rose Flush

Violette_FR blush on a model&#039;s skin

(Image credit: Violette_FR)

Burgundy blush is perfect for a romantic look, but it can be intimidating in the pan. If a powder is too pigmented for you, Patinkin suggests, “A creamy blush or sheer cheek tint is a low-stakes intro into the trend.”

Graphic Eye

Guillarme bks F26 003 model with a graphic burgundy eye

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Use a burgundy eyeliner to tightline for a subtle burst of color, or go big with a graphic eye for a look that feels fresh off the runway. According to Patinkin, cool tones on the lids can make the whites of your eyes appear brighter, so not only will you be rocking a bold eye look, but you’ll also be making your eyes shine.

The Full Burgundy

Mohapatra bks F23 001 model with a complementary burgundy lip and eye

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Because burgundy is such a versatile color in makeup, you can decide to skip the burgundy accents and go straight for the full burgundy face—I’m talking lips, eyes, and cheeks. Use one product or multiple to create a monochrome look.

The Best Burgundy Makeup Products

The best burgundy makeup products I found are pigmented enough to work on a wide range of skin tones, yet blendable enough to create sheer washes of color. (This is especially key if you want to avoid an accidental black-eye makeup situation.) This flexibility allows me to make burgundy work for any look I want, whether I’m doing a lighter, no-makeup makeup day, or a full glam moment.

Lips

Eyes

Blush

What Are the Different Shades of Burgundy?

Generally speaking, burgundy is a wine colored red, but depending on who you speak to, it can be more vibrant and purple or more muted and brown. “Burgundy can be a pretty complex color because it’s a mix of red, brown, and blue, and the shade runs the gamut,” Patinkin says, adding, “I like a sophisticated brown-based burgundy with a slightly cool tone and a touch of shimmer to give it dimension.” However, Ward prefers a “rich, dimensional wine shade that sits somewhere between deep red, plum, and brown.”

What Is the Right Burgundy Makeup for My Skin Tone?

Contrary to what those viral color theory videos might have you believe, skin tone is not necessarily the be-all and end-all when it comes to picking the right shades for you. “Makeup is artistry,” Ward reminds MC. “And sometimes the most interesting result comes from using a color that isn’t traditionally considered made for your undertone.”

That said, Ward advises that those with deeper complexions look for “rich berry, wine, oxblood, and burgundy shades with plum or brown undertones,” while those with medium complexions may have more flexibility across shades. He also suggests that those with lighter skin tones look at “softer cranberry, muted wine, and plum-based burgundies” so as to add color without “overwhelming the complexion.”

That said, at the end of the day, the best burgundy makeup products are the ones that inspire you.

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Meet the Experts

MarQuis Ward
MarQuis Ward

MarQuis Ward has been a professional in the beauty world for over 17 years. As a makeup artist, he’s worked on television, film, editorial, and as a celebrity makeup artist, collaborating with Ryan Destiny and Sheryl Lee Ralph, among others. As a Global Artist and Educator for LYS Beauty, MarQuis is passionate about celebrating individuality and helping everyone feel confident in their own skin.

Jenny Patinkin
Jenny Patinkin

Jenny Patinkin is a celebrity makeup artist, beauty expert, and founder of Jenny Patinkin Eco-Luxe Beauty Tools. Her award-winning beauty tools offer a wide range of makeup brushes, face rollers, lymphatic drainage tools and best-selling big reveal collection intended for hooded and deep set eyes.

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Olivia Truffaut-Wong
Olivia Truffaut-Wong
Contributing Editor

Olivia Truffaut-Wong is an editor and writer with over a decade of experience covering culture, beauty, and lifestyle. She was previously an Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covered beauty, culture, and entertainment. Her work has been featured in The CutThe Daily Beast, and Refinery29, among others. She's a film and TV obsessive who loves a good marathon almost as much as she loves a good glitter eyeshadow.