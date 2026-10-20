If there’s one thing I know about the power of makeup, it’s that the perfect touch of red can transform your entire look. A bright, orangey-red lipstick brings some whimsy, while a vampy wine shade can instantly take your look from day to night. And it’s not just red lipstick. The right red blush can also be transformative, whether it’s giving you the pinched-cheek look or the barely-sunburned effect. Once it hits fall, however, my personal favorite shade to incorporate into my makeup routine is burgundy. Whether for your lips, eyes, or cheeks, the rich purplish red can work for any part of your glam routine.
“Burgundy immediately gives a makeup look depth, richness, and confidence. There’s something very sophisticated and sensual about it, but it doesn’t have to feel overly dramatic,” says celebrity makeup artist and lead artist and educator at LYS Beauty MarQuis Ward. Speaking from personal experience, it’s also an immediate confidence booster, and I love that it can be used in many different ways.
After searching far and wide for the best burgundy makeup, I’ve discovered that the color is deceptively versatile. Though red pigment can be notoriously hard to work with—it has a reputation for being patchy and difficult to blend—burgundy is more malleable than you might think. “I’m always looking for burgundy formulas that are buildable and blendable,” says Ward. “Whether I’m creating a soft wash or a highly editorial statement, having control over the pigment is what allows me to make the color work for the individual in my chair.” Interested in trying for yourself? Check out my favorite burgundy makeup inspiration below, and keep scrolling for expert-approved products to recreate your favorite fall glam at home.
Just Bitten
Glossy, matte, or blotted, a burgundy lip is always a good idea. Hot tip: Help keep your dark lip color in place by investing in a good burgundy lip liner. “I love a burgundy lip that has dimension,” Ward says. “One of my favorite techniques is using a deeper liner to define the shape of the lips, then layering the burgundy into the center and diffusing everything together. It gives the lips depth without making the color feel too flat or overly perfect.”
The Red Eye
“For something more editorial, I love creating a monochromatic burgundy eye using different depths and finishes of the same color,” Ward says. “A matte burgundy through the crease, a slightly warmer or reflective burgundy on the lid, and a deeper shade along the lash line can create so much dimension.”
Romantic Rose Flush
Burgundy blush is perfect for a romantic look, but it can be intimidating in the pan. If a powder is too pigmented for you, Patinkin suggests, “A creamy blush or sheer cheek tint is a low-stakes intro into the trend.”
Graphic Eye
Use a burgundy eyeliner to tightline for a subtle burst of color, or go big with a graphic eye for a look that feels fresh off the runway. According to Patinkin, cool tones on the lids can make the whites of your eyes appear brighter, so not only will you be rocking a bold eye look, but you’ll also be making your eyes shine.
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The Full Burgundy
Because burgundy is such a versatile color in makeup, you can decide to skip the burgundy accents and go straight for the full burgundy face—I’m talking lips, eyes, and cheeks. Use one product or multiple to create a monochrome look.
The Best Burgundy Makeup Products
The best burgundy makeup products I found are pigmented enough to work on a wide range of skin tones, yet blendable enough to create sheer washes of color. (This is especially key if you want to avoid an accidental black-eye makeup situation.) This flexibility allows me to make burgundy work for any look I want, whether I’m doing a lighter, no-makeup makeup day, or a full glam moment.
Lips
MAKE UP FOR EVER
Artist Colorglow Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm - 490 Black Cherry
Not only does this ColorGlow Hydrating Lip Balm give the lips a rich burgundy tint, but it also has a moisturizing finish that leaves a hint of gloss without being sticky or wet. A matte burgundy lipstick can be high maintenance, requiring a lip liner and a commitment to a higher pigment load, but this balm is a really easy way to dip into the trend without diving in headfirst.
MAC
Lip Liner Pencil
MAC’s classic lip liners are a staple for a reason—they work. They’re not too soft or too hard, making it easy to get a crisp, clean line, even with darker pigments like burgundy. You can fill in your entire lip for a simple look or use this pencil to add dimension by pairing it with other burgundy lip products.
Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Colorfix in Vamp can be used on the eyes, the cheeks, and the lips, making it the perfect product for creating a monochrome burgundy look. Personally, I love using this on the lips because you can blot it for a just-bitten look, add gloss for more shine, or apply it with a lip brush for extra-bold pigment.
Armani Beauty Eye Tint in Mahogany is one of Patinkin’s favorite burgundy products. “This looks so pretty applied all over the lid in a sheer application, then add more at the outer corners to deepen and give more drama,” Patinkin says. Warning: this product dries quickly, so make sure you don’t wait too long post-application to start blending.
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Drawn This Way Long-Wear Waterproof Sharpenable Gel Eyeliner - 140 Facts
Burgundy is a tricky eyeliner color because, as Patinkin warns, if it leans too warm, it can bring out the redness in your eyes. That said, this Marc Jacobs liner is the perfect purply-red to start experimenting with. It glides on smoothly, stays put once it dries down, and has enough pigment to actually show up over my dark eyelashes.
Tower 28 Beauty
Gogo Cooling Shimmer Eyeshadow in Studio 28
Yes, the Armani Beauty Eye Tint technically has some sparkle, but true glitter lovers should also check out the Tower28 GoGo Cooling Shimmer Stick in Studio 28. The intense burgundy sparkle does feel a bit Christmas-coded, but it can also be sheered out for a more toned-down look.
Blush
MAC Cosmetics
Glow Play Cushiony Blush - Big Diva Energy
This deep burgundy blush is not for the faint of heart. The high-pigment, true burgundy shade packs a punch, which means it shows up on a wide range of skin tones. A little bit goes a long way, but the blush can easily be layered for increased intensity. Just make sure to blend, as the putty formula can settle into fine lines or enlarged pores without proper blending.
HUDA BEAUTY
Blush Filter Soft Glow Liquid Blush - Black Cherry
This liquid blush from Huda Beauty is perfect if you want to create a watercolor-like effect on the cheeks. The blush is pigmented, but it is easy to sheer out with a beauty sponge or brush. I love this because it’s light and doesn’t pill, even if you apply multiple layers.
NARS
Light Reflecting Luminizing Blush in JUMP
Those who prefer a luminous blush should check out this new NARS blush, which combines deep burgundy pigment with a sophisticated shimmery finish. Caution: This is very pigmented, so make sure to dust off your brush before applying.
What Are the Different Shades of Burgundy?
Generally speaking, burgundy is a wine colored red, but depending on who you speak to, it can be more vibrant and purple or more muted and brown. “Burgundy can be a pretty complex color because it’s a mix of red, brown, and blue, and the shade runs the gamut,” Patinkin says, adding, “I like a sophisticated brown-based burgundy with a slightly cool tone and a touch of shimmer to give it dimension.” However, Ward prefers a “rich, dimensional wine shade that sits somewhere between deep red, plum, and brown.”
What Is the Right Burgundy Makeup for My Skin Tone?
Contrary to what those viral color theory videos might have you believe, skin tone is not necessarily the be-all and end-all when it comes to picking the right shades for you. “Makeup is artistry,” Ward reminds MC. “And sometimes the most interesting result comes from using a color that isn’t traditionally considered made for your undertone.”
That said, Ward advises that those with deeper complexions look for “rich berry, wine, oxblood, and burgundy shades with plum or brown undertones,” while those with medium complexions may have more flexibility across shades. He also suggests that those with lighter skin tones look at “softer cranberry, muted wine, and plum-based burgundies” so as to add color without “overwhelming the complexion.”
That said, at the end of the day, the best burgundy makeup products are the ones that inspire you.
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Meet the Experts
MarQuis Ward
MarQuis Ward has been a professional in the beauty world for over 17 years. As a makeup artist, he’s worked on television, film, editorial, and as a celebrity makeup artist, collaborating with Ryan Destiny and Sheryl Lee Ralph, among others. As a Global Artist and Educator for LYS Beauty, MarQuis is passionate about celebrating individuality and helping everyone feel confident in their own skin.
Jenny Patinkin
Jenny Patinkin is a celebrity makeup artist, beauty expert, and founder of Jenny Patinkin Eco-Luxe Beauty Tools. Her award-winning beauty tools offer a wide range of makeup brushes, face rollers, lymphatic drainage tools and best-selling big reveal collection intended for hooded and deep set eyes.
Olivia Truffaut-Wong is an editor and writer with over a decade of experience covering culture, beauty, and lifestyle. She was previously an Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covered beauty, culture, and entertainment. Her work has been featured in The Cut, The Daily Beast, and Refinery29, among others. She's a film and TV obsessive who loves a good marathon almost as much as she loves a good glitter eyeshadow.