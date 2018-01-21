Today's Top Stories
Alison Brie Was Just Asked About Brother-in-Law James Franco's Sexual Misconduct Accusations on the SAG Carpet​​

Giuliana Rancic with the tough questions.

Jan 21, 2018
Getty

Sunday night, on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet, E! host Giuliana Rancic showed commitment to the Time's Up campaign by asking GLOW star and nominee Alison Brie some less-than-comfortable questions about her brother-in-law, James Franco, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women. (Through a lawyer, Franco has denied all allegations against him.)

"We spoke a little bit about the Time's Up movement at the Golden Globes, and I know you’re a supporter of the movement, as am I," Rancic began. "And so much of the movement has to do with transparency. And as you know your family—your brother-in-law—has been in the news recently. What are your thoughts on that, and what can you share with us about how that’s affecting you and your family?"

"I think that above all what we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and, you know, does have the right to speak out and come forward," Brie answered. "I obviously support my family. And not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But, of course, now is the time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do."

Brie walked the SAG red carpet with her husband, Dave Franco, James Franco's younger brother.

Getty
