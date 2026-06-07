Princess Kate is one of the most beloved members of the Royal Family. However, the Princess of Wales didn't grow up within the palace and has been forced to adjust to a completely different way of life since marrying Prince William on April 29, 2011.

In a new article published by the Daily Mail, royal biographer Catherine Mayer discussed Princess Kate's life and the sacrifices she's made by joining the Royal Family.

"What Kate cannot do—and will never again be able to do—is go about her days anonymously," Mayer wrote.

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The royal biographer continued, "The harder her late mother-in law Diana kicked against the restraints of royal culture, the greater the interest in her, and the more limited the protections she enjoyed. Kate's best and only defense—and an uncommon skill, at which she has excelled—is to hide in plain sight."

Per Mayer, "She is one of the most photographed and talked-about women in the world, yet we know remarkably little about her."

"She is one of the most photographed and talked-about women in the world." (Image credit: Getty Images)

While royal fans remain fascinated by Princess Kate, life as a member of the Royal Family hasn't always been easy, says Mayer.

"She has been criticized as boring, drab, and workshy," Mayer wrote. "A running complaint that dogged the Cambridges in the early years of their marriage was their perceived failure to do their bit for the family firm."

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Still, the Princess of Wales was reportedly prepared for her future role as a royal after dating Prince William for many years before marriage.

"Unlike most other royal fiancées...Kate understood a good deal about the life she was agreeing to lead," Mayer claimed. "That is not the same thing as being protected from its downsides however."

"Kate's best and only defense...is to hide in plain sight." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mayer shared, "In Kate, William had found a partner as wary as he, private by instinct."

Ultimately, Kate's ability to protect her private life, and only step out in public when absolutely necessary, appears to have been the perfect fit for Prince William.