The One Thing Princess Kate "Will Never Again Be Able to Do," According to a Royal Biographer

"We know remarkably little about her."

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Catherine, Princess of Wales, during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 8, 2026 in London, England
(Image credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Kate is one of the most beloved members of the Royal Family. However, the Princess of Wales didn't grow up within the palace and has been forced to adjust to a completely different way of life since marrying Prince William on April 29, 2011.

In a new article published by the Daily Mail, royal biographer Catherine Mayer discussed Princess Kate's life and the sacrifices she's made by joining the Royal Family.

"What Kate cannot do—and will never again be able to do—is go about her days anonymously," Mayer wrote.

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The royal biographer continued, "The harder her late mother-in law Diana kicked against the restraints of royal culture, the greater the interest in her, and the more limited the protections she enjoyed. Kate's best and only defense—and an uncommon skill, at which she has excelled—is to hide in plain sight."

Per Mayer, "She is one of the most photographed and talked-about women in the world, yet we know remarkably little about her."

Princess Kate wearing a blue coat sitting at a table

"She is one of the most photographed and talked-about women in the world."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While royal fans remain fascinated by Princess Kate, life as a member of the Royal Family hasn't always been easy, says Mayer.

"She has been criticized as boring, drab, and workshy," Mayer wrote. "A running complaint that dogged the Cambridges in the early years of their marriage was their perceived failure to do their bit for the family firm."

Still, the Princess of Wales was reportedly prepared for her future role as a royal after dating Prince William for many years before marriage.

"Unlike most other royal fiancées...Kate understood a good deal about the life she was agreeing to lead," Mayer claimed. "That is not the same thing as being protected from its downsides however."

Kate Middleton listens to the acceptance speech of Martin Roth of the Victoria and Albert Museum in his capacity as the representative of the winner of the Art Fund Museum of the Year 2016 prize

"Kate's best and only defense...is to hide in plain sight."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mayer shared, "In Kate, William had found a partner as wary as he, private by instinct."

Ultimately, Kate's ability to protect her private life, and only step out in public when absolutely necessary, appears to have been the perfect fit for Prince William.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.