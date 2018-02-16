Tyga *Finally* Opens Up About Ex Kylie Jenner and Her Relationship with Travis Scott

Fans were shocked when Kylie Jenner and rapper Tyga ended their relationship in April 2017 after being involved in their lives/romance consistently since 2011 (#TBT to when he bought her a car for her 19th birthday). After being radio silent for months while fans speculated if Tyga was the father of Kylie's baby, Scott recently opened up about his ex on Complex’s morning show, Everyday Struggle.

"You just get older, you get me? It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it,” Tyga, 28, says. “She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems.” When Tyga was specifically asked if him and Jenner still keep in touch he reveals, "We communicate here and there.”

Jenner, 20, starting dating rapper Travis Scott, 25, around August before becoming pregnant with her and Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster. In case you forgot, Tyga also has a five-year-old child with Blac Chyna—Rob Kardashian's ex whom he also has a child with: Dream Kardashian, 1.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Tyga first opened up about him and Jenner's breakup back in July. "I think the main thing was a lot of people—a lot of outside influences—and...she’s younger than me and she’s dealing with perception. I’m older so I can deal with perception. But for her, growing up how she grew up, image and perception was everything.”

As for his feelings towards Jenner and Scott's relationship? "I don’t feel no type of way,” he says. “Me and her had been broken up for like seven months. He’s not in the wrong.”