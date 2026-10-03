Dua Lipa Swaps Her Schiaparelli Suit for a Statement Tee During a Bookstore Appearance in Portugal

Alongside being an internationally-renowned pop star, Dua Lipa also runs the Service95 Book Club, inviting people to join her in reading a new book every month. As part of her Service95 venture, which explores everything from the arts to style and politics, Lipa recently founded the Manifesto Library, described as "a permanent collection of 100 books," many of which have been banned or destroyed around the globe.
While hosting an event with author Ai Weiwei, Lipa made her feelings about censorship clear with a statement tee emblazoned with the word "censored."
As well as wearing the white slogan tee, the "Training Season" singer opted for a sleek Schiaparelli suit. The matching set consisted of the label's West London Jacket, its matching West London Vest, and a pair of Schiaparelli Tailored Snail Pants.
For accessories, Lipa showed she meant business with a Schiaparelli Mini Sac Secret East West Bag, featuring gold hardware.
For jewelry, the musician paired gold Hugo Kreit Pistil Chain Earrings with the brand's Bulot Ring, and a Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Watch.
"Yesterday in Porto, I had the honor of interviewing the legendary Ai Weiwei about his book On Censorship, inside our permanent MANIFESTO library in partnership with Livraria Lello," Lipa shared in her Instagram caption.
Thames & Hudson
On Censorship
Her post continued, "What an honor to become a small part of this library's rich history, and to have the opportunity to speak with one of the world's most important artists and voices on censorship, freedom, and the power of expression...A very special day, in a very special place. I can't wait for you all to hear our conversation soon."
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