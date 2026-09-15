Taylor Swift is more than a once-in-a-generation songwriter with a phenomenal voice. The pop star's cultural reach extends far beyond the mic, and her recent Emmy nominations make that clear. This year, Swift received a nod as both performer and producer on The Eras Tour: The Final Show. Though the Creative Arts Emmys confirmed ahead of the main ceremony that she didn’t win, the nominations alone speak to her talent. Still, fans hoping to catch her on tonight's red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles were left disappointed when she skipped.
Instead, on September 14, Swift traded the step-and-repeat for a seat in the stands next to Tom Cruise at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, cheering on husband Travis Kelce in the Chiefs game. For the occasion, Swift slipped into a red-and-white plaid look, which is no doubt a nod to the Chiefs' official team colors.
While she didn’t make it to the Emmys this evening, Swift hasn’t missed out entirely on red carpets this year. On June 11, the "Opalite" singer arrived at the Songwriters Hall of Fame red carpet wearing a gorgeous Givenchy gown designed by Sarah Burton. Featuring a corseted bodice, a daring high slit, and a dramatic train that swept the floor, it commanded attention. Perhaps the most eye-catching detail, though, was the arrangement of embroidered florals scattered across the gown from top to bottom.
Stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer anchored Swift’s look with a custom black clutch and heeled sandals. Shimmering jewels—including Mindi Mond earrings, a Jessica McCormack tennis bracelet, and her custom Artifex Fine engagement ring—helped to pull the entire look together.
If this gown looks familiar to any of you fashion enthusiasts reading, it’s probably because you saw it on Givenchy's Fall 2026 runway during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. However, the dress looked very different on the catwalk—it had a thigh-grazing hemline and was styled with floral over-the-knee boots.
Several months before her Songwriters Hall of Fame appearance, Swift had another major red carpet moment at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. There, she wore a custom pastel green Wiederhoeft set: a sequin-adorned corset and matching mini skirt. Falconer finished off the two-piece with satin sandals, a sparkly Spinelli Kilcollin tennis bracelet, and dazzling Dena Kemp drop earrings.
Between the corseted glamour of the Givenchy gown and the playful sparkle of the Wiederhoeft co-ord, Swift’s red carpet run this year has covered a lot of ground. Her style, just like her music, doesn’t stick to one lane. We’ll never know what she would’ve worn to the Emmys tonight, but if her track record is any indication, it would’ve been worth the wait.
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Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers trend forecasting and shopping stories, highlighting runway-inspired styles and a blend of emerging and established brands. Prior to joining Marie Claire, she worked as a freelance editor for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE, specializing in e-commerce content and curating seasonal trend reports. Earlier in her career, she worked atTown & Country, developing a strong portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, she served as editor-in-chief of The Walk, the university's fashion magazine, and completed internships at Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.