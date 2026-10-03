Jennifer Lawrence Trials the Khaki Pants Trend While Refusing to Retire Her Summer Footwear

Fall has most definitely arrived, but that doesn't mean
Jennifer Lawrence is ready to give up her summer flip-flops just yet. And for a New York City outing on October 2, the Oscar winner paired her favored footwear with the khaki pants trend.
Lawrence's
flip-flops—Archies Footwear Arch Support Flip-Flops in Black—prove that the actress refuses to sacrifice comfort while walking around the city. The stylish, laidback footwear paired perfectly with the khaki pants trend—which New York royalty Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy helped make famous decades ago.
Keeping the rest of her outfit casual, Lawrence styled her khaki pants with a white vest and a long black cardigan.
Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Jennifer Lawrence pairs the khaki pants trend with flip-flops.
(Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)
Archies Footwear
Arch Support Flip Flops
Gimaguas
Brown Laia Pocket Bag
Sleek accessories helped to elevate her day-off look, including a Gimaguas Brown Laia Pocket Bag, which retails for just $435, and
Dior's Oblique B1I Shiny Black Butterfly Sunglasses.
For jewelry, Lawrence opted for two classic rewears—her engagement ring from
husband Cooke Maroney, and Yi Collection's Pyramid Large Ring in Emerald, which costs $8,150.
The weather might be colder, but Lawrence is clearly committed to her flip-flops, and who can blame her?
Shop Outfits Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Free People
Spotlight Washed Barrel Chino Trousers
RE/DONE
The Trooper Stretch-Cotton Straight-Leg Pants
Cotton On
Women's Jackson Utility Pant
Nili Lotan
Emerson Stretch-Cotton Wide-Leg Crop Pants
ASOS DESIGN
Straight Leg Pants in Khaki Green
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flop
Reformation
Jessie Leather Thong Sandals
ASOS DESIGN
Fenna Premium Leather Flip Flop in Black
adidas
Adilette Lumia Slides
ASOS DESIGN
Scoop Tote Bag With Hardware Handle in Black
Rebecca Minkoff
Naomie Hobo
Marc Jacobs
Belted Leather Sack Bag
Frances Valentine
Starr Crinkled Leather Hobo Bag
The Sak
Juniper Small Hobo Leather Bag
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!