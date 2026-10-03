Jennifer Lawrence Trials the Khaki Pants Trend While Refusing to Retire Her Summer Footwear

Can't stop, won't stop.

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Jennifer Lawrence wearing khaki pants, flip-flops in fall, a white vest and sunglasses
(Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)
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Fall has most definitely arrived, but that doesn't mean Jennifer Lawrence is ready to give up her summer flip-flops just yet. And for a New York City outing on October 2, the Oscar winner paired her favored footwear with the khaki pants trend.

Lawrence's flip-flops—Archies Footwear Arch Support Flip-Flops in Black—prove that the actress refuses to sacrifice comfort while walking around the city. The stylish, laidback footwear paired perfectly with the khaki pants trend—which New York royalty Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy helped make famous decades ago.

Keeping the rest of her outfit casual, Lawrence styled her khaki pants with a white vest and a long black cardigan.

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Jennifer Lawrence wearing khaki pants, flip-flops in fall, a white vest and sunglasses

Jennifer Lawrence pairs the khaki pants trend with flip-flops.

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

Sleek accessories helped to elevate her day-off look, including a Gimaguas Brown Laia Pocket Bag, which retails for just $435, and Dior's Oblique B1I Shiny Black Butterfly Sunglasses.

For jewelry, Lawrence opted for two classic rewears—her engagement ring from husband Cooke Maroney, and Yi Collection's Pyramid Large Ring in Emerald, which costs $8,150.

The weather might be colder, but Lawrence is clearly committed to her flip-flops, and who can blame her?

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.