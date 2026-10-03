Princess Kate is known for her ability to make items of clothing sell out almost immediately whenever she wears them. But the "Kate effect" seriously worried one fashion designer, who couldn't believe what happened when the Princess of Wales wore their brand.
"The first time she wore it, it was just like amazing," Cooper explained (via People). "She's probably the only person globally you can't pay to wear something...so when she wears something, you know, she likes it, [and] she's picked it organically."
The designer continued, "I remember looking down at my phone, and I had like 200 missed calls, and I thought, 'Oh my god, someone's died! What's happening?'"
When Princess Kate wore two outfits from the designer on the same day in May 2021, Cooper was pretty overwhelmed.
"She wore our double-breasted blazer in the morning, and then she wore our trench coat on the red carpet in the evening, and it was just like this...supersonic day where the globe goes green, everyone's shopping all over the world," Cooper explained.
The designer continued, "You're on every press article, every news coverage, there's 500 million fan accounts, like, it's crazy."
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As Cooper noted, "They call it the 'Kate effect' for a reason." Basically, the Princess of Wales can completely alter the trajectory of any brand, which is more than a little impressive.