The 20 Best Christmas Songs Gifted to Us by Celebrities

The holidays are almost here, and fact: there is no better way to treat yourself than with celebrity Christmas songs. And pie. And a yule log. AND PRESENTS. But anyway, we digress: each year at least one celebrity inevitably releases a Christmas jam, and they are always completely amazing—both ironically and un-ironically. On that note, and in the spirit of giving, here's the best of what pop stardom has to offer.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Mariah Carey: "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

Most Popular

Also known as the most famous Christmas song of all time, Mariah Carey's '90s hit is a must-listen around the holiday season, whether you like it or not. "I started playing some rock 'n' roll piano and started boogie woogie-ing my left hand, and that inspired Mariah to come up with the melodic 'I don't want a lot for Christmas,'" says songwriter Walter Afanasieff. "It was an easier song to write than some of the other ones."

Kanye West: "Christmas in Harlem"

This song was released back in 2010, and incredible lyrics include: "She said, 'Shhh" she got a gift for me that ain't for the kids to see' / Well, I like the way you think, mami / Now pour some more eggnog in you drink, mami."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Sam Smith: "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Apparently, Sam Smith hates Christmas music, yet still gifted us a soothing rendition of this classic. "I hate Christmas songs, it's true," he said. But ["Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"] is the only song I would ever attempt to sing, because of Judy Garland singing it, and Frank Sinatra singing it. To me, it sounds more like a classic jazz standard."

Mary J. Blige: "Christmas in the City"