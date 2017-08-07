Bet You Missed This *Super* Brief Celeb Appearance on 'Game of Thrones'

Breaking News!

For reasons that have many people in a state of "UGH, WHY?" Game of Thrones keeps insisting on having random celebrities appear in Season 7. See, this dude:

GIF
Giphy
And while Sunday's epic episode was mostly full of familiar faces, there was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance from Noah Syndergaard of the New York Mets. In case you didn't notice, he played a Lannister soldier and threw a spear before (presumably) getting roasted by a dragon.

"It's a dream come true," Syndergaard told Sports Illustrated back in April. "I think it's the greatest TV show of all time, so just to be able to say I was in Game of Thrones is an unbelievable feeling."

