Breaking News!

What Will the 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off Be About?
This Japanese Skincare Product is Actual Magic
6 Ways to Unearth the Best Stuff at Thrift Stores
The Story of Marilyn Monroe's Stomach Scar
105 Airport Outfit Ideas via Celebrities

Alert: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Are Currently Lounging at a Pool Together on Vacation

No, this is not a drill.

Most Popular
Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have been best friends forever thanks to that one time they floated on a makeshift raft together in Titanic, and they recently took said friendship out on vacation.

Just weeks after making themselves available to fans for a charity dinner, the pair were spotted hanging by the pool in Saint-Tropez, seemingly having a great, relaxing time.

Backgrid
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

For those of you hoping that perhaps the pair are pulling an IRL Rose + Jack romance, hard nope. Kate has been married to Ned Rocknroll since 2012, and Leo reportedly walked her down the aisle at the wedding. So yeah, just friends.

BTW, if this epic BFF-ship doesn't warm your cold 2017-addled heart, nothing will.

Related Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet Wants to Work with Leo Again
Leo Talking About Kate in 2004 Will Make You Swoon

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Celebrity