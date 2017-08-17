Alert: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Are Currently Lounging at a Pool Together on Vacation

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have been best friends forever thanks to that one time they floated on a makeshift raft together in Titanic, and they recently took said friendship out on vacation.

Just weeks after making themselves available to fans for a charity dinner, the pair were spotted hanging by the pool in Saint-Tropez, seemingly having a great, relaxing time.

Backgrid

For those of you hoping that perhaps the pair are pulling an IRL Rose + Jack romance, hard nope. Kate has been married to Ned Rocknroll since 2012, and Leo reportedly walked her down the aisle at the wedding. So yeah, just friends.

BTW, if this epic BFF-ship doesn't warm your cold 2017-addled heart, nothing will.

