Kate Winslet is back in my orbit, and I couldn’t be more pleased. On November 18, the actress was spotted in Los Angeles promoting her latest project, Goodbye June, a Christmas drama film written by her son, Joe Anders. As she walked to her following location, the actress was seen in a fairly casual outfit: gray jeans, a graphic T-shirt, and a blazer—the ultimate cool girl off-duty uniform. I don’t know if it’s because she hasn't graced my screen in what feels far too long, but I couldn’t stop admiring her hair.

Winslet’s hairstyle was as effortlessly chic as she is. Her waves were a little more structured than the typical beachy ones that we’re used to seeing in the summer months, but they aren’t quite as uniform as proper curls. The look landed somewhere in the middle and was the perfect finishing touch to the smartly layered outfit she wore. A touch of barely-there makeup and a taupe manicure completed the minimal ensemble.

Kate Winslet is seen on November 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wavy hairstyles don’t get the credit they deserve outside of the summer months, and as a society, we need to rectify that. There are so many variations of the hairstyle, and I love how many Hollywood A-listers have been championing it as of late. Sadie Sink was recently spotted in mermaid waves at the premiere of Stranger Things in London, and just a few days later, across the pond, Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the Governors Awards in a more uniform, “Old Hollywood” version of the look.

There are numerous ways to get the waves of your dreams, but I have a few specific products that have helped me achieve mine. Keep reading for the ones I recommend to give you the Kate Winslet hair you deserve.