Fans Think Reese Witherspoon "Roasted" Kate Winslet After Unearthing Hilarious 2007 BAFTA Speech
"We're not friends anymore. I'm not even kidding."
Reese Witherspoon is currently promoting her new comedy, You're Cordially Invited on Prime Video, in which she stars opposite Will Ferrell. During an interview to promote the movie, Witherspoon shared an embarrassing story about another A-list actress, and internet sleuths think they've figured out who she was referring to.
While speaking to People, the Legally Blonde icon opened up about a speech she once gave in honor of an actress, whom she used to call a friend. "It literally haunts me," she told the outlet.
Elaborating on the horrifying event, Witherspoon explained, "So this friend of mine, who I didn't really know that well, but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her."
After describing the event in question as "British," "elegant," and "classy," Witherspoon shared that her speech wasn't necessarily fitting for the situation. "I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?'" she said. "I'm still embarrassed about it."
While the Walk the Line star never named the person she accidentally "roasted," she did share that they're "not friends anymore." "I think she doesn't like me anymore," Witherspoon told the outlet. "I thought it was so funny and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh well."
Perhaps unsurprisingly, internet sleuths were quick to hunt down a speech made by Witherspoon in which she referenced laser hair removal. Just Jared pointed to a transcript shared by a Reese Witherspoon fan site in which the Big Little Lies star gave a speech at the BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in 2007.
The ceremony, which took place on Nov. 1, 2007, saw Witherspoon deliver a hilarious speech in honor of Kate Winslet. "I always wanted to be a European movie star, wear giant sunglasses, elaborate neck scarves, smoke hand-rolled cigarettes, and have savoir faire and gravitas," Witherspoon said, as documented in the transcript. "Imagine my good fortune when Kate Winslet moved into my neighborhood, rang my doorbell and said (insert British accent here), 'Dahling, [Winslet's ex-husband, movie director] Sam [Mendes] is off shooting, and I believe our children are the same age. Could they possibly have a play date and, oh, by the way, it's almost 9 o'clock and I've had nothing to drink. Do you have any wine?"
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Although the fan site didn't have a full transcript of Witherspoon's 2007 speech, they did note that she mentioned laser hair removal and unexpected underwear moments. As a result, it seems highly like that the Sing actress was, indeed, referring to her "roast" of Kate Winslet.
To make matters more confusing, a source claimed to People that Witherspoon wasn't referring to Winslet. Plus, the pair presented the Best Picture award together at the 2016 Oscars, suggesting that they're far from bitter enemies. Still, internet sleuths aren't letting this mystery go just yet.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Hailey Bieber Is the Quintessential Rich Mom in a Fur Coat
The Rhode Beauty founder keeps expanding her collection of mom-friendly designer bags.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Luxéol: The Reason All French Women Have Beautiful Hair
It's their best-kept secret.
By Marie Claire Editors Published
-
'The Recruit' Creator Alexi Hawley Is Feeling "Super Positive" About the Thriller's Season 3 Chances
Here's where the Noah Centineo-led Netflix thriller could go after season 2's twist-filled ending.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Nancy Meyers Didn't Mean for 'The Holiday' to Be a "Christmas Movie"
Oops!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Winslet Discusses the "Horrific" Body Shaming She Endured When 'Titanic' Came Out
"I let them have it. I said, 'I hope this haunts you.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jude Law Devastates 'The Holiday' Fans by Revealing a Secret About the Film's Idyllic English Cottage
"Just burst the bubble. Sorry!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Matthew Perry's Mom Suzanne Morrison Reveals He Wasn't "Frightened" of Death Anymore
"It was almost as though it was a premonition of something."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Winslet Refuses to Share Her "Retirement Fantasy" Because It's "Rude and Sexual"
Well, well, well.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Courteney Cox Says "Monica Is Alive and Well" But a 'Friends' Reboot Is Out of the Question
"Are you kidding?"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Winslet Says She Finds Wrinkles to Be “Incredibly Beautiful”
"Women get more beautiful as they get older, for sure."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
'Friends' Instagram Honors Matthew Perry's "Light" on What Would Have Been His 55th Birthday
Fans also paid tribute to Perry in the comments.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published