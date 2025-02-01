Fans Think Reese Witherspoon "Roasted" Kate Winslet After Unearthing Hilarious 2007 BAFTA Speech

Reese Witherspoon is currently promoting her new comedy, You're Cordially Invited on Prime Video, in which she stars opposite Will Ferrell. During an interview to promote the movie, Witherspoon shared an embarrassing story about another A-list actress, and internet sleuths think they've figured out who she was referring to.

While speaking to People, the Legally Blonde icon opened up about a speech she once gave in honor of an actress, whom she used to call a friend. "It literally haunts me," she told the outlet.

Elaborating on the horrifying event, Witherspoon explained, "So this friend of mine, who I didn't really know that well, but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her."

After describing the event in question as "British," "elegant," and "classy," Witherspoon shared that her speech wasn't necessarily fitting for the situation. "I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?'" she said. "I'm still embarrassed about it."

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell Interview Each Other | PEOPLE - YouTube Watch On

While the Walk the Line star never named the person she accidentally "roasted," she did share that they're "not friends anymore." "I think she doesn't like me anymore," Witherspoon told the outlet. "I thought it was so funny and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh well."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, internet sleuths were quick to hunt down a speech made by Witherspoon in which she referenced laser hair removal. Just Jared pointed to a transcript shared by a Reese Witherspoon fan site in which the Big Little Lies star gave a speech at the BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in 2007.

Kate Winslet hugs Reese Witherspoon at the 16th Annual BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards on November 1, 2007. (Image credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison)

The ceremony, which took place on Nov. 1, 2007, saw Witherspoon deliver a hilarious speech in honor of Kate Winslet. "I always wanted to be a European movie star, wear giant sunglasses, elaborate neck scarves, smoke hand-rolled cigarettes, and have savoir faire and gravitas," Witherspoon said, as documented in the transcript. "Imagine my good fortune when Kate Winslet moved into my neighborhood, rang my doorbell and said (insert British accent here), 'Dahling, [Winslet's ex-husband, movie director] Sam [Mendes] is off shooting, and I believe our children are the same age. Could they possibly have a play date and, oh, by the way, it's almost 9 o'clock and I've had nothing to drink. Do you have any wine?"

Reese Witherspoon greets Kate Winslet on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 15, 2007. (Image credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison)

Although the fan site didn't have a full transcript of Witherspoon's 2007 speech, they did note that she mentioned laser hair removal and unexpected underwear moments. As a result, it seems highly like that the Sing actress was, indeed, referring to her "roast" of Kate Winslet.

To make matters more confusing, a source claimed to People that Witherspoon wasn't referring to Winslet. Plus, the pair presented the Best Picture award together at the 2016 Oscars, suggesting that they're far from bitter enemies. Still, internet sleuths aren't letting this mystery go just yet.