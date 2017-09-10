Breaking News!

Houston Native Hilary Duff on Hurricane Relief
"Mrs. Grey will see you now."

Universal Pictures

The wait is finally over: the Fifty Shades Freed trailer has arrived to satisfy all of your deepest, darkest cravings. From shots of Anastasia's impeccable wedding gown, to clips of Christian Grey holding a gun, Fifty Shades Freed promises to complete the trilogy with aplomb. Plus, seeing Jamie Dornan on a beach, wearing a tiny pair of trunks can never be a bad thing. Whet your appetite now:

And not only that. We've also been gifted with a full-length shot of Ana's wedding dress:

Valentine's Day 2018 cannot come soon enough.

