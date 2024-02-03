Chrissy Teigen's Hairstylist Tells Us How She Crafted Her Chic Grammys Bob

When it comes to beauty, Chrissy Teigen truly never misses. At the 2024 Grammy Awards, the model and television host looked particularly chic, pairing her bouncy pink and black mini dress with a rosy pink lip (to match her rose-like skirt) and an equally bouncy blonde bob.
"It’s short, tousled, shiny and effortless hair. With some natural texture elements," Teigen's hairstylist, Irinel de Leon, tells me. "Chrissy’s hairstyle is an ode to the modern and classic French girl hair. We wanted it to look very feminine by incorporating natural textures into the hair. Since the dress is a little playful, we wanted the hair to feel similar."
Not only was the playful look accomplished, but Teigen certainly seemed to have caught the buoyant mood, posing exuberantly with her Grammy Award-winning husband, John Legend, both on the red carpet and in Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.
Although Teigen's hair is notable for its bounce and for how it complemented her rosy makeup and dress, it's also perfectly on trend. De Leon agrees, explaining, "Chrissy’s hair is currently in a bob, which is a trend we’re seeing a lot of lately. It also encompasses some of her natural texture, which is super popular."
Curious about how to get the look? Then you're in luck, because I asked de Leon to describe, step by step, how she achieved the gorgeous, tousled yet put-together 'do.
"Hair prep makes the biggest difference in the finish of the hair," she begins, citing, in particular, her love for Olaplex. "That’s why it’s important to use products like the OLAPLEX No. 6 Bond Smoother for moisture, hold and frizz protection and the OLAPLEX Volumizing Blow Dry Mist for body and volume."
How To Get Chrissy's Look
- Step 1: "I prepped Chrissy’s damp hair with the OLAPLEX No. 6 Bond Smoother to reduce frizz and flyaways on the carpet. I focused, mainly on Midlands to end and come through for even distribution."
- Step 2: "Next, I used the OLAPLEX Volumizing Blow Dry Mist on the roots and ends for added lift, volume and heat protection."
- Step 3: "I blow dried the hair with a 1 1/2” boar bristle round brush, and the Dyson supersonic hairdryer and concentrator attachment. I made sure to lift the air up from the route for extra body and volume."
- Step 4: "After blow drying each section, I set the hair in 1 1/2 inch Velcro rollers, and secured with a duckbill clip."
- Step 5: "I left the hair set and rollers for 10 to 15 minutes and released them."
- Step 6: "Next, I sprayed the hair with hairspray throughout."
- Step 7: "Then finished the style with OLAPLEX No. 7 Bonding Oil and scrunched the oil into the end of the hair until it molded the ends into the shape I wanted them to sit in."
Shop Chrissy's Look
