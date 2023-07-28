Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nails are the finishing touch to any outfit. Whether you’re someone who changes their nail color on a weekly basis or picks one or two shades a season and rotates them, you know the power of a fresh manicure. We at Marie Claire have already covered 2023’s biggest nail trends at length, so I’m here to talk to you specifically about the trendiest nail colors of the year.

To do so, I’ve spent the last few months zooming in on many a red carpet image and taking a mental note of the most popular shades. Oh, and I turned to an expert in the field for their opinion: Jan Arnold, co-founder of nail polish brand CND. Ahead, Arnold and I break down a few of the most pervasive nail color trends from the first half of the year.

Trending Colors

“This season there a few different trending themes that we’re seeing in the nail world: on one end, "clean girl" nails and versions of "your nails but better" continue to trend,” says Arnold. Think of this as an extension of the quiet luxury look that has slowly but surely crept into our wardrobes over the first half of the year.

However, just like the contradiction between the rise of subtle muted tones alongside the continuation of bolder, Barbiecore-adjacent trends in the fashion world—Mermaidcore! Coastal Cowgirl!—spring and summer 2023’s nail trends have grown to include a few bold color options, too. “We see the bold and daring show a need for fantasy and fun, leaning into shimmer, holographic patterns, and reflective chromes,” Arnold continues.

And while you could wear any of these fun colors on their own, Arnold suggests playing with patterns. “These bold shades are wonderful alone, but are extra beautiful when used in a design—think geometric color blocking pattern, exaggerated silhouettes, or even something more abstract,” she says.

If you’re interested in playing with color but don’t want to necessarily go for a reflective shade, there are a host of cult-favorite nail colors that are trending right now. Black nails, which typically trend in the fall and winter months, have been spotted on Olivia Rodrigo of late. Blood-red nails have popped up on Rihanna and Kate Middleton (to much fanfare) recently, and, as always, fresh and clean white nails are a summer hit—but Cardi B is making a strong case for wearing them into the fall and winter seasons, too.

Your-Nails-But-Better Nude

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Clean girl beauty is coming for our nails. Follow Kendall Jenner's suit and go for sheer or neutral nail colors that compliment your skin tone to elongate your hands. Similarly, French tips have risen in popularity.

Chrometastic

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Chrome nails have popped up on the red carpet on actresses like Storm Reid. "What distinguishes this palette from other seasonal collections and trends is the color travel they carry with them," says Arnold. "At first glance, you’ll see a note of green and then catch them off guard in a different light for a shimmering journey. Elevating core colors with dimension and texture.”

NAILSINC Eco Glow Plant Power Nail Polish $10 at Revolve OPI Nail Lacquer in "Go Big or Go Chrome" Visit Site

Not-Your-Baby Blues

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co)

Blue nails are unexpectedly cool for 2023. Bright blue shades appeared on the hands of Hailey Bieber, while Taylor Swift wore an inkier blue option on the Grammys red carpet.

CND Vinylux Longwear Nail Polish in Blue Eyeshadow Visit Site Gucci Glossy Nail Polish in 713 Dorothy Turquoise $33 at Sephora

Bright White

(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

White nails are synonymous with summertime, but I dare you to wear them with your fall and winter looks for the rest of the year. Emma Chamberlain, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B have all rocked them with their outfits recently. Cardi B wore hers with an all-black outfit, so consider her look an easy fall and winter outfit-and-nail formula.

Think Pink

(Image credit: Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images))

Call it the onset of Barbiecore, but pink nails are everywhere. Ice Spice, for one, rocked long baby pink nails at the Met Gala this year. Follow her lead and go for a sweet pale pink manicure if you're feeling more demure, or switch it out for a hotter pink color.

CND Vinylux Nail Polish in Magenta Mischeif Visit Site Essie Nail Polish in Free to Roam $9 at Amazon

Back in Black

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Black nail polish has a bad-girl reputation, but it's one of my favorite chic shades for this season. From Rita Ora's bedazzled manicure at this year's Met Gala to Olivia Rodrigo's classic short nails at the Grammys, black nails are back in a big way for 2023.

Essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish in "Licorice" $10 at Amazon CHANEL LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Color in 161 Le Diable Visit Site

Flamin' Red

(Image credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Since the so-called "red nail theory" trended—the line of thought which posits that wearing red nail polish will get you more attention from potential romantic partners—red nails have taken over the red carpets. Celebrities like Charli XCX, Rihanna, and Kylie Jenner have all worn in recent months. While a bright cherry red is popular in the warmer months, deeper maroon shades will no doubt trend again in the fall and winter.

Pattern Play

(Image credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Patterns on your nails have become easier and easier to do at home now thanks to the array of press-on nails. You can go for something subtle (think—a toe-toned option) or go for a 3D look like the one Halle Bailey wore on the red carpet at the Little Mermaid premiere in London.

Meet The Expert