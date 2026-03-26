Maybe this is a hot take, but I think Glossier's fragrances are the best in the brand's entire lineup. Sorry to the Balm Dotcom fans, but none of Glossier's makeup or skincare has made as big a mark on my beauty routine as its perfumes have. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Glossier You, the brand's viral skin scent that smells different on everyone, rewired my brain to love softer blends. What's more, the brand seems to outdo itself with every new launch, as that's certainly the case with its latest addition, You Soie.

Glossier has made a point to create a fragrance almost every scent family. In addition to the original You, there's You Doux, a calming woody scent, You Rêve, a sweeter, yet airy gourmand, and You Fleur, a mineralic floral. There are even body mists for a lighter feel. Now with You Soie, a solar fragrance meant to evoke the feeling of sun-kissed skin meeting the cool evening air, there's a scent for every preference, mood, and season.

It combines the subtlety you know and love from the other You scents, with a warm sexiness that's the perfect fit for vacation. I know the season is still a ways away, but it's suffice to say You Soie will be the It-girl perfume of summer—here's why.

Article continues below

The Formula

After a spritz of You Soie, I'm immediately transported to a luxurious resort in Tulum. I imagine a day spent basking in the sun near crystalline water, followed by a nighttime hopping from glamorous beach clubs in my sexiest vacation dress. You Soie's transportive quality is all thanks to a warm, radiant, and sultry blend of notes.

Allow me to break it down: It opens bright and fresh with a burst of citrusy bergamot. At the heart are creamy rice milk, tiare water, and evening jasmine, creating a silky and lush floral quality that doesn't feel too heavy. It's all grounded by a warm, musky base of Ambrox, a signature in all of Glossier's perfumes, that smells like your skin, but better.

The Wear

If you're a Glossier fan, you likely already know that Glossier perfumes don't wear the same way most eau de parfums do. They are skin scents through and through, which means they have a close-to-you projection for a more personal scent experience. That's still the case with You Soie—its creamy, sensual blend, which adapts to your unique body chemistry, may not stop everyone in the room, but it will make your partner nuzzle in closer for a whiff.

I did find that You Soie's longevity is on the shorter side—it lasts nearly four hours on my skin. That being said, its subtlety makes it the ideal match for fragrance-laying combinations, which creates a longer-lasting blend. I've been stacking it with my favorite musk perfumes for an even stronger skin-like scent, or rose fragrances when I'm in the mood for something bolder and feminine. Once the weather warms up a bit, I'll be going all in on You Soie's beachy feel by pairing it with fruity perfumes and Sol de Janiero body mists.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Takeaway

You know those moments on vacation when you've just returned to your hotel after a long beach day. You're getting ready for the nighttime adventures with still-warm skin, beachy hair, and a glowy tan. The vibes are high. You Soie perfectly encapsulates those in-between moments on vacation when the night feels full of potential and excitement.

If you're the type of fan to wear fragrances based on season or weather, You Soie will likely fall into the "hot summer days" category for you. But if you wear fragrances based on your mood, the new Glossier scent is like sunshine-filled happiness personified. One spray and I feel instantly sexier and at ease, so you can bet it'll be a year-round staple in my fragrance collection.

Shop More Glossier Fragrances

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.