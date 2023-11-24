Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna's Hairstyling Bonding Moment Is the Cutest Thing

What do you gift the mom who has everything? A good blowout is never a bad idea—especially when it's done by her very favorite person. Like her own child, perhaps? Kicking Black Friday off in the very cutest way, Chrissy Teigen and daughter, Luna, recently got together for a little hairstyling date to show off the Dyson Airwrap.

"Okay, it's not very often that Luna and I get to do each other's hair, which is why we were so excited when Dyson sent us their coveted Airwrap in the holiday colorway of blue and blush," shared Teigen in an Instagram reel on Friday, November 24.

In the video, Luna took on the role of hairdresser, gently styling her mom's strands piece by piece. Naturally, the model mom couldn't help but shower her firstborn with praise.

"Now, Luna has always been the type of person who is just great at something the first time they try it, but honestly even I was surprised at how quickly she picked this up," Teigen noted. "I mean, look at her. She looks like a little hairstylist."

In the end, the Cravings founder showed off her bouncy locks before switching to the diffuser attachment for Luna's curls. As they swapped roles, both girls couldn't stop giggling—the perfect mother daughter bonding experience.

A post shared by chrissy teigen A photo posted by chrissyteigen on

"Happy Black Friday weekend from me, Toons, and @dysonusa!" Teigen captioned the post, which received plenty of acclaim from friends and beauty professionals alike.

"Is luna coming for my job?" wrote celebrity hairstylist Irinel de León, who recently styled Teigen's hair for the Baby2Baby Gala in early November. "Sooo good," added Rikke Gajda, another of Teigen's regular stylists. "Miss Luna with the curls."

The adorable ad also convinced some fans to pick up a Dyson Airwrap of their very own.

"Well if Luna can do it. I should buy one & try it myself," one wrote." (Honestly, it's the best time to do it. You can currently buy the styler—and its cult-favorite counterparts—in every colorway for over $100 off.)