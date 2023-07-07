ICYMI, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 4 Children Dressed Up in Matching Outfits for the 4th of July

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently surprised the world by revealing that they had welcomed their fourth child via surrogate, just months after their third was born.

And what better way to celebrate having four kids than to put on some lovely Fourth of July festivities?

Taking to Instagram, Teigen shared the absolute cutest video of Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren celebrating Independence Day by wearing matching blue gingham outfits and appearing to pose for a photo shoot that surreptitiously turned into a filming session.

Their supermodel mom captioned the post, "muted to protect your ears from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises" with red, white and blue heart emojis at the end.

Celebrity hairstylist and Ouai founder Jen Atkin commented, "My heart," capturing my feelings exactly about the whole situation.

This comes just over a week since the famous couple announced that Wren Alexander had joined their family, via a surrogate named Alexandra.

Teigen wrote on Instagram, "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full."

In January, the family welcomed baby Esti.

Teigen wrote at the time, "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier ... Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"